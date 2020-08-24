BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns From Liberty University Amid Sex Scandal

On Monday, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned hours after news of yet another scandal broke. According to Reuters, Falwell’s wife slept with one of the university president’s business partners while Falwell looked on.

“Three sources affiliated with the [Liberty University] board of trustees and administration tell me that Jerry Falwell Jr has just submitted his resignation,” Jonathan Merritt, a contributing editor at The Week and contributor to The Atlantic, tweeted Monday afternoon.

Liberty officials turned on Falwell last year, painting a picture of corruption under his leadership. Recently, Falwell posted a picture of himself with a young lady — and both of their pants were unzipped.

The resignation came hours after Reuters published a salacious story about Falwell’s sex life.

“Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on,” Reuters’ Aram Roston reported. “Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987.”

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda told Reuters. He described the liaisons as frequent — “multiple times a year.” He said he slept with Falwell’s wife at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

Falwell appeared to confirm the affair in an interview with The Washington Examiner on Monday.

