'Unwoke' Free-for-All #54: Our First Monthly Man Meat Episode!

You’ve heard us mock what we call our “show prep,” which we do with good reason. A few weeks ago, we were struggling to come up with a subject for that day’s episode, and we eventually just punted and didn’t record. While we were brainstorming, however, Kevin came up with a brilliant idea: let’s do an episode where we just talk about some meat we cooked and ate.

Thus, the “Unwoke Man Meat” episode was born. We hope you enjoy it so much that we can make it a monthly affair.

Kevin made burgers for this one, and he goes over how he did it on the podcast. I’ll post a picture of the spices he used at the end. I made a few tweaks to my chili recipe and it was delicious. Here is the recipe for that:

1 lb chorizo

1 lb ground beef

large onion- rough chopped

2 cans of Ro-Tel Lime Juice and Cilantro diced tomatoes (drained)

16 oz of beer

4 oz can of diced green chiles (drained)

(The following peppers are all finely chopped.)

1 large jalapeño

1/2 cup chiles güeros

1/2 Serrano peppers

7 tbs chili powder

2 tbs cumin

2 tbs garlic powder

2 tbs cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

I cook mine in the Instant Pot, so I brown the meat and hit the “Chili” setting. This will be delicious no matter how you prefer to cook it. Below is a picture of KDJ’s spice situation, as well my chili garnished with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, a fried egg, green onions, and cilantro. Enjoy!



