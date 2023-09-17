'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #87: Anti-Gun Communism Fails in New Mexico—For Now

We’ve been talking a lot about the fact that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — I’ve nicknamed her “Pantsuit Pol Pot” — has decided that the Constitution doesn’t apply in her state as long as she is in charge.

What’s been most stunning about the governor’s overreach is that a lot of people on the left decided that she went too far.

Kevin and I talk about what this might mean for a country that rarely comes together in agreement on anything now. Will it ever happen again? Will the liberal underworld creatures emerge from the abyss to scare the lefties back into line?

Are skinny ties back for good?

We’re here for you, America. We not only cover the weighty issues, but we also provide cocktail pairings for many existential crises. No extra charge.

Enjoy!