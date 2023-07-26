The Kruiser Kabana Faith Podcast: Ricochet's Jon Gabriel Discusses His Conversion Journey

We’re kicking it a little old school this week, throwing back to the Dark Times before we had a podcast page. A lot has happened since our first “Faith” episode and it has been agreed that this podcast should be all-access rather than VIP. There will be some rebranding and it will have its own place on the podcast page, obviously, but Chris and I can’t green light that and everyone who can is on vacation this week.

Still, we didn’t want to wait to do a second episode, especially given the fact that after just one show we have international guests booked out as far as late October! We also didn’t want to make this a VIP episode, so I’m posting it here for all to enjoy.

Our first guest is my old friend, Ricochet Editor in Chief Jon Gabriel. Jon shares with us his faith journey from various devout stops along the Protestant way to his decision a few years ago to convert to Eastern Orthodoxy.

Chris and I aim to be ecumenical with this show and we think you’re going to like what we have in store.

Enjoy!