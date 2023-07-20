Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #45: Dems Discover That China May Not Be Playing by Our Rules

By Stephen Kruiser 2:02 PM on July 20, 2023
The Democrats are remarkably unaware that China isn’t interested in playing by our rules. Or at least they were until recently.

We finally stopped funding things in Wuhan for one of the most ridiculous reasons you’ve ever heard. Kevin and I discuss that and — as a bonus — I quell everyone’s fears about World War III.

Sort of, anyway.

Everything is fun until we’re sent to the gulag.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

