One Year After Dobbs Decision, the Fight to Protect the Unborn Is More Intense Than Ever

One year ago last Saturday, pro-life champions were celebrating our biggest victory yet in the fight to protect the unborn. The Supreme Court had just handed down the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, overturning the heinous Roe v Wade decision that had been a blight on the nation for 49 years.

The celebration was quickly clouded by pro-abortion leftists doing what they do best: becoming unhinged, shrieking, and threatening violence.

Democrats have gone from saying that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” back in the 1990s to “shout your abortion,” here in the 21st century. Their lust for it truly is ghoulish. They were successful in shaping the narrative as one of “women’s health,” the key component of which is complete disregard for the health of the unborn child.

Many on both the Right and the Left attributed the underperformance of the Republican party in last year’s midterm elections to the Dobbs decision, especially the timing of it. The squishy center types in the GOP insist that it would have been better if SCOTUS had waited until after the election to drop the decision, which indicates both an ignorance of how the Court works and of the history of the Republican party.

With the exception of in a few boutique-sized northeastern states, the GOP doesn’t do well when it flees from conservative principles to seek comfort in a center that the Democrats have been dragging ever-leftward for decades. It’s patently absurd to think that smearing the pro-life struggle with leftist-inspired swaths of gray area will bring about a net electoral benefit to Republicans.

Spoiler alert: I won’t be indulging any of that nonsense, especially in the face of the Dems increasingly maniacal devotion to the battle:

Calling Teenage Girls: Kamala Harris Is 'Counting on You' to Push Aggressive Abortion-on-Demand Agenda https://t.co/SZWvA3iKYQ — RedState (@RedState) June 27, 2023

Forget all of that “blah, blah, blah” we told you about going to college and getting a STEM degree, girls. Go get knocked up and spend your money on a California abortion!

Yeah, I’m paraphrasing.

If an unborn child does manage to survive the Democrats’ abortion gauntlet, they can’t wait to get their hands on the kid and usher him or her into the leftist indoctrination mill. We’re up against the ideological weaponization and radicalization of the youth of America to advance a far-left agenda that seeks to shred the fabric of the Republic.

For those of us who can remember previous elections, the reality is this: even when Republicans aren’t making abortion a central issue, Democrats are. That’s why the “timing” argument about Dobbs is so ridiculous. This issue would be front and center for the 2024 presidential election even if Roe hadn’t been overturned, and it’s one that we should embrace, not run away from.

We can lead with the good news. Catherine just wrote that an estimated 200,000 unborn children have been saved since the Dobbs decision.

