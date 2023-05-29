Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #38: Everyone We Like Is Dying

By Stephen Kruiser 1:31 AM on May 29, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #38: Everyone We Like Is Dying
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We recorded this episode last week just after we learned that Tina Turner had died. Kevin and I then immediately began to list how many entertainers who we liked have died in the past few years. Just like that, show prep was over and we had a topic for the week.

via GIPHY

Don’t worry, it’s not as maudlin as it sounds. We make everything fun.

Plus, I was day drinking on an empty stomach, which is always worth the price of admission.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice