The Kruiser Kabana Episode 217: PJ Media's Lincoln Brown on Biden's Border Murder Mayhem

In the days leading up to the expiration of Title 42, I wrote several times that the border states — specifically Arizona — were going to soon have to deal with violence as a result.
It didn’t take long.
A Native American man was tragically gunned down by the Border Patrol agents he’d called because there were illegal aliens trespassing on his property. This happened in the Tohono O’odham Nation just south of me.
Lincoln and I discuss the nightmare position that law enforcement on the border has been put in by the Biden administration.
It’s an intense, but important, conversation.
