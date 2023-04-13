[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Body Positivity and the 'Lizzofication' of America

Columns
By Stephen Kruiser 1:16 PM on April 13, 2023
Since the  beginning of the year, I’ve been slowly working myself back into a regular fitness routine. I did no favors to my body during COVID, despite the fact that my daily routine didn’t change at all. OK, my necessary routine didn’t change.

There were quite a lot of beer-filled Zoom happy hours though.

Anyway, according to modern liberal perversion of normalcy, I’m supposed to celebrate carrying around all of this extra heart-attack-in-waiting weight. Like Lizzo, who recently posted a nude selfie that the lefties pretended wasn’t disturbing.

I had planned on another topic for this video but then I read the Lizzo story and — much to my horror — saw the above-mentioned selfie.

I’m here to tackle the uncomfortable topics for you, America.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

