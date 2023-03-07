Columns
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—My Subjective Comedy Needs a Better Subject

By Stephen Kruiser 9:29 PM on March 07, 2023
In this episode, I examine various forms of stand-up and what I need to do to get in a flow for writing jokes again. I probably will need to do more than spend all of me free time playing video games. Unless I want to gain weight and talk about that.

Most of my stand-up is subjective, so things have to be happening in my life for there to be any new jokes. I can’t exactly go onstage and do my killer childbirth routine when that child is now 24-years-old.

I’ve got options though, and that’s what we’re having fun with today.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

