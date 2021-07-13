'Hail Satin!'—Foo Fighters Drop Vid From Bee Gees Cover Album

Foo Fighters Transform Into ‘Dee Gees’ for Your Summertime Fun

Here’s a little change of pace from politics and any and all forms of drudgery.

Spin:

The Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their Bee Gees cover album HAIL SATIN! next week, and to get us excited they’ve fully transformed into the Dee Gees in a video for “You Should Be Dancing.” The special LP was created for Record Store Day and will feature one side of Bee Gees tunes with the other compiled of live versions of songs from the Foos’ recently released Medicine at Midnight (which you can read our review of here).

I can think of few rock stars who have more fun with it all than Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters not only consistently turn out great music, they do it without the tedious whining that so many artists seem to feel obligated to do.

Full disclosure: I didn’t like the Bee Gees’ disco stuff when I was a kid. Disco was big when I was in high school. We all liked dancing to it but we never listened to much of it outside of the dances. The Saturday Night Fever soundtrack — one of the best-selling albums of all time — has really grown on me over the years though. A lot. Watching last year’s HBO documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart gave me an even deeper appreciation for the group.

Hail Satin! will be released on vinyl on July 17.

Have fun!