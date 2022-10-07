Kanye West Is Not Afraid to Support Trump, Even in the Face of Death Threats

Ye West, formerly known as Kanye West, is not only a massively successful multi-billionaire music artist and designer, but he was also given a fantastic superpower that provides him the ability to spark waves of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) episodes across the mainstream media.

That was evidenced in Thursday night’s stunning interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where West dropped a steady stream of bombshells that generated rage-filled headlines across both the legacy media and left-leaning pop culture outlets. He also poured gas on social media and set it ablaze. That’s kind of what he does, and it was nothing short of amazing.

Why is the left mad at West this morning? Simply because he revealed what really happens behind the scenes when you express support for a political figure — in this case, former President Donald Trump — not approved by the Hollywood and New York City liberal elites.

Carlson and West touched on numerous subjects, but on the topic of backing Trump, West was certainly not bashful about his support for the 45th president. He also revealed that his life was threatened because he supported Trump. People within his inner circle reportedly warned him of the dangers of doing something as innocuous as wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“My so-called friends-slash-handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over, that my life would be over,” West said. “They said stuff like, ‘People get killed for wearing a hat like that.’ They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.”

In another segment on the subject of his support for Trump, Carlson asked West why he supported him, especially when it was so unpopular to do so as a Hollywood celebrity. West’s answer was simple and straight to the point.

“All the values, the conservative values, just line up. Come on man, Trump’s the s**t. He has his own buildings,” West said, sparking a chuckle from Carlson.

Kanye West to Tucker: “Moses had a speech stutter. No one is perfect, but Trump was the best we had, did everything he did out of love for this country.” — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 7, 2022

Perhaps even scarier than learning about the power of influence Hollywood liberals have on people like West was the fact that West revealed that powerful political families, such as the Clintons, are also involved in keeping everyone in line. West opened up to Carlson about the pressure he felt from the Clinton family, specifically Chelsea Clinton, who was close to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The L.A. Times noted:

Elsewhere in the interview, West spoke about Kardashian and her ties to the Clinton family. He claimed that “he didn’t know how close my own wife was to the Clintons,” presumably referring to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Carlson then asked whether the rapper felt pressure from his wife and her political connections. “Yes, there was manipulation,” he said. “Me not saying I like Trump was a form of manipulation.”

West’s primary reason for the interview with Carlson came in the wake of the hysterical response to his recent wearing of a shirt at a Paris fashion show that had “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back. Carlson told West that the liberal media, which had completely freaked out over the shirt’s slogan — a slogan also worn by conservative activist Candace Owens — was tantamount to “legitimizing extremist behavior.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper said he was privately told that for wearing such a shirt, he would be “greenlit,” street slang for having a target on one’s back signaling he should be assaulted.

“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be greenlit. That means they are going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, OK, greenlight me then,” West said during the interview.

West, as a result of his interview with Carlson, probably gained thousands, if not millions, of new fans for taking a brave stand against the establishment elitists. He also triggered a new wave of liberal hysteria in the process, as West still has the ears of millions of minority voters who might just decide to make their own political decisions in upcoming elections instead of following marching orders from radical, progressive influencers, and the liberal powers that be will do everything they can to stop that from happening.