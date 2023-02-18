Leftist Group Rocked by Revelation That Its ‘Queer, Muslim, Multiethnic’ Equity Chief Is Really A White Lady

Raquel Evita Saraswati knows how to play the game, right down to her name itself, with its pleasing multiethnic mélange and artful evocation of Leftist icon Evita Perón. The American Friends Service Committee, a hard-Left organization peddling authoritarianism and dependence upon the all-powerful state under the guise of “social justice,” was likely thrilled when Saraswati applied to be its Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Culture Officer. But then matters took a dark turn, or more precisely, a light turn.

A member of the search committee that ended up hiring Saraswati at the Friends Committee, Oskar Pierre Castro, recounts that during the interview process, Saraswati had represented herself as a “queer, Muslim, multiethnic woman.” With this trifecta of wokeness and victimhood, Saraswati couldn’t miss, and of course, she got the job. “It really touched all the points,” Castro remarked of Saraswati’s background. But now it has come to light that contrary to her claims, she is infected with the Left’s original sin: Raquel Evita Saraswati was born Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, and is as white as the native population of Switzerland.

The revelation of Saraswati’s true ethnicity has been like sandpaper upon the hitherto smooth, complacently Leftist surface of the American Friends Service Committee, with these people of love and tolerance now eyeing one another suspiciously over their tofu and soybean salads: now the organization’s other employees are afraid that they’ve been infiltrated. According to a Thursday report in The Intercept, the fact that their hijab-wearing multiethnic Muslima has turned out to be white has led some inside the Friends Committee to suspect that she is “working on behalf of groups seeking to undermine their organization.” After all, her position “gives her access to the files of dozens of the organization’s staff and volunteers.”

Of course! Why else would Saraswati have lied about her background? It couldn’t be because being white has been so demonized and stigmatized on the Left that all manner of white folks, from Elizabeth Warren to Shaun King to Hilaria Baldwin to Linda Sarsour, are claiming not to be “people of color,” could it? Nah, that couldn’t be it. Saraswati must be a double agent! She must be secretly working for some white supremacist group, right?

Saraswati, according to The Intercept, “for years has encouraged people to believe that she is a woman of color, including Latina as well as of South Asian and Arab descent.” But Raquel/Rachel’s mom, Carol Perone, was unequivocal: “I call her Rachel. I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing.” Perone added: “I’m German and British, and her father was Calabrese Italian. She’s chosen to live a lie, and I find that very, very sad.” Indeed. Welcome to the twenty-first century, when happening to be non-white is a badge of honor and whiteness is regarded as it would be if the entire nation had joined the Nation of Islam in thinking that all evil stems from the white race, an intrinsically evil people that was created in the mythic past by an evil scientist, Dr. Yaqub, on the island of Madagascar.

Mama Perone continued: “I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she.” Perone even showed The Intercept childhood photos of Rachel; they showed the future queer, multiethnic Muslima to have a “complexion is significantly lighter than the bronzed look in more recent photographs.” The one thing that appears genuine about Raquel Evita Saraswati is that her mother confirmed that her daughter converted to Islam while in high school.

Now Oskar Pierre Castro feels cheated: “In my mind it was, ‘Great, a person of color, a queer person of color, who happens to be a Muslim, it’s a woman, all these things, and someone who seemed to get it. I definitely feel conned… I feel deceived.” Well, sure. But it is certain that neither Oskar Pierre Castro nor anyone else involved with the American Friends Service Committee will pause to consider what they themselves did to create people such as Raquel Evita Saraswati. When the Left started exalting “people of color,” Muslims, and homosexuals as people of superior nobility and insight, did it never occur even to a single Leftist that one day, someone would come to them deceptively claiming to be a homosexual Muslim person of color?

Raquel Saraswati apparently really is “queer” and Muslim, although her affectation of the hijab suggests that she adheres to a moral code that would have her executed for homosexual activity. And of course, she certainly isn’t a person of color. The contradictions and absurdities in her story should have raised eyebrows among the American Friends Service Committee. But her story was just too good, so good as to be irresistible. Now, despite the fact that the truth has come out about her, one thing is certain: among Leftists, no lessons will be learned.