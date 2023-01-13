Whose Country Is It, Anyway? House GOP Bill Prohibits All but U.S. Flag From Flying at U.S. Embassies

Sometimes it has looked as if we were a conquered people suffering under the occupation of a foreign power, and that was likely the idea: gay pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags have bedecked U.S. embassies all over the world. But now the Republicans in the House, continuing their charge out of the gate after the speaker imbroglio, have introduced legislation that is designed to stop allowing the Left to let its freak flag fly and to remind us which country this is: the United States of America, not the Gay/Trans Kingdom, Queendom and Whateverdom, or the Race-Baiting Republic. Old Joe Biden will likely whisper creepily that he will veto any such bill, as his cherished constituencies are foremost in the minds of his handlers. They’re not going to allow any challenge to their sovereignty.

Still, the House bill is an important reminder of what we are, and are not, as a nation. Fox News reported Wednesday that “the Old Glory Only Act, from Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, is aimed at pushing back at what Republicans say is the politicization of U.S. embassies by the Biden administration.” “Politicization” is a delicate and diplomatic understatement; it will do, but “conquest and occupation” would have been much more apposite.

Duncan explained: “Our beautiful flag, Old Glory, should be the only flag flying and representing our country over our diplomatic and consular posts worldwide. The American flag is a beacon of liberty, and no other flag or symbol better portrays our shared values than the Stars and Stripes.” Indeed. But since the Left has been and remains so intent upon destroying those shared values, it’s not surprising that it would find the idea of flying only the American flag at American embassies so offensive.

Fox notes that “the push to fly the rainbow pride flag started in 2014, under the Obama administration.” Big surprise there. Since then, “the pride flag has flown over the embassies in more than a dozen countries since then, including Russia, Spain, Sweden and South Korea.” Meanwhile, “the Black Lives Matter flag has been flown at U.S. embassies in Brazil, Greece, Spain, Bosnia, Cambodia, and South Korea, according to Duncan’s office.”

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “banned the flying of these flags, but that decision was reversed under the Biden administration.” Another big surprise. Then “in April 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized embassies and consulates to fly the rainbow pride flag.” Blinken “approved the change just before May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and said embassy leaders can make the call on whether flying a pride flag is ‘appropriate in light of local conditions.’”

Blinken made other arrangements as well in order to accommodate the Left’s religion: “One month later, Blinken indicated support for allowing embassies to fly Black Lives Matter flags on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. A leaked memo from the State Department said it ‘supports the use of the term “Black Lives Matter,”’ and said it authorizes officials to ‘display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions.’” Why this flagrant politicization of our embassies was ever deemed appropriate is not a question that Blinken or his colleagues ever deigned to answer, and of course, our sycophantic “news media” didn’t even dare to ask it.

Instead of all this trendy virtue-signaling and weakening of our national unity, Duncan maintains that “it is important to ensure that Old Glory only is flown at American embassies to represent our ideals abroad.” Here again, it was precisely so as to dilute the impact of our ideals abroad that the Left started flying other flags in the first place, and since they’re still at it, this measure is unlikely to become law. Nevertheless, according to Fox, while “a congressional aide said there have been no specific talks yet about passing the bill,” the Republicans “are optimistic the new GOP leadership will be open to holding a vote in light of broad GOP support for the idea.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) tried this in 2021, charging that Biden’s handlers were allowing the display of “inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. government.” Indeed they were, but of course, the foxes were guarding the henhouse, and so her proposal went nowhere. The new bill will likely die in the Senate as well in yet another indication, as if we needed another, that Democrats in Washington simply don’t care about upholding American values. The Left’s values are quite different, and if anyone doesn’t know what they are, he or she or xe can just look at the flags.