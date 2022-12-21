American Journal of Medicine Says a Belief in Freedom Could Be Hazardous to Your Health

One way to hoodwink the populace into accepting ever-increasing control by the omnibenevolent and all-seeing federal government is to convince them that freedom and autonomy are bad for you. But surely Leftists wouldn’t stoop that low, would they? Sure they would. PJM’s Ben Bartee had the story on Saturday: the American Journal of Medicine has published a preposterous new study warning that “distrust of the government” and “a belief in freedom” are liable to get you killed. Get back in line, sheep! Don’t put your lives on the line chasing after freedom! Slavery is so much safer!

This arrant nonsense was actually published this month in the American Journal of Medicine, proving yet again that academic study in the United States has become irremediably politicized and open to cultural and intellectual fads. Honest investigation of a controverted issue, leading to the acknowledgment of unwelcome truths, is vanishingly rare. The pretext for pushing slavery on Americans is, once again, the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Fortune magazine, this study claims to prove that “if you passed on getting the COVID vaccine, you might be a lot more likely to get into a car crash.”

The study asserts that “unvaccinated people were 72% more likely to be involved in a severe traffic crash — in which at least one person was transported to the hospital — than those who were vaccinated. That’s similar to the increased risk of car crashes for people with sleep apnea, though only about half that of people who abuse alcohol.”

Does the vaccine somehow improve your eyesight and coordination, so that you can more easily get out of scrapes while driving? Oh, nothing like that. Unvaccinated people are more likely to wreck their cars because they’re the sort of people who don’t obey the rules. The study speculates that people who are so headstrong and stubborn as to resist getting a vaccine that is causing young people in perfect health suddenly to drop dead might also “neglect basic road safety guidelines.”

Now, who in his right mind would get behind the wheel and neglect basic safety guidelines? Incorrigible lovers of freedom, of course: “Why would they ignore the rules of the road? Distrust of the government, a belief in freedom, misconceptions of daily risks, ‘faith in natural protection,’ ‘antipathy toward regulation,’ poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs are potential reasons proposed by the authors.”

So actually the study is all about why you should be a good conformist and do whatever the government tells you to do, no matter what the obvious risks may be.

This ridiculous and superstitious propaganda is frankly fascist in its warning against “a belief in freedom,” and it’s all designed to sell a shoddy and dangerous product to the weak and gullible. Epoch Times recently released a video entitled “Over 5,000 Cases of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS): Doctors Trying to Determine Why Young People Suddenly Dying.” It features Dr. Michael Ackerman, “a Mayo Clinic genetic cardiologist and the president of the Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) Foundation,” who explains “how COVID and the vaccine affect heart conditions in people under 35.”

Epoch Times also reported on Dec. 8 that “A major new autopsy report has found that three people who died unexpectedly at home with no pre-existing disease shortly after COVID vaccination were likely killed by the vaccine. A further two deaths were found to be possibly due to the vaccine.” Meanwhile, in Germany, “newly released insurance data for 72 million people shows that unexpected deaths have been skyrocketing since the end of 2020. The number of sudden deaths has more than doubled since late 2020, jumping from about 6,000 per quarter to 14,000 currently.” And “officials in Australia are raising the alarm as the country’s excess deaths have soared to an ‘incredibly high’ rate.”

A genuine study has found that “based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men.”

Why do the researchers and academics who wrote the unvaccinated/car crash study, and the American Journal of Medicine that published it, want people to take this dangerous drug? That remains a mystery, although there is likely a profit motive involved along the way. In any case, this study illustrates yet again that some people will believe anything. P. T. Barnum famously said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Even old Barnum likely never expected that the august American Journal of Medicine would take his words to heart.