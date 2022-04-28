More Secret ‘Transition Closets’ Found in Public Schools

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus found itself in some controversy last year when it released a recording of a song in which chorus members boasted: “We’ll convert your children….We’re coming for your children.” The words to the song were all about how the Gay Men’s Chorus, or homosexuals in general, were going to convert the children of narrow-minded, hate-filled bigots to “tolerance” and replace their “ignorance” with knowledge. Yeah, sure, that was it. That was it all along. What it was really all about was demonstrated again Friday, when Epoch Times revealed that more “trans closets” have been discovered in public schools in California and elsewhere.

PJM’s Megan Fox explained in March that “The whole point of a trans closet in a school with minors is to allow students to hide their ‘gender identity’ from their parents.” The idea is that parents send their kids to school dressed one way, but once a boy, say, gets to the school, he goes into the trans closet, changes into girls’ clothes, spends the day at school pretending to be a girl and then changes back into his original clothes to go home and be a boy all evening with his parents. Thus parents may have no idea that their child has succumbed to the trans madness, and teachers are actively aiding and abetting the secret being kept from them.

One teacher in California said it openly in a TikTok video: “The goal of the transition closet is for our students to wear the clothes that their parents approve of, come to school and then swap out into the clothes that fit who they truly are.” The idea that a child who is convinced or cajoled into gender confusion is expressing “who they truly are” is almost as deluded as the gender confusion itself, and it is nothing less than child abuse for schools to be perpetuating it without parents’ knowledge or consent.

Even worse, the teacher in that particular TikTok video is no outlier. He is Thomas Martin-Edwards, who is the founder of something called “Queer Teacher Fellowship.” His Twitter page lists him as the assistant principal of San Ramon Valley High School, but he hasn’t tweeted since early 2020 and may have moved on: Martin-Edwards is identified in the Epoch Times article as a Spanish teacher in the Oakland Unified School District. An assistant principal, past or present? The teachers who are pushing the transgender confusion on our children are not at the margins; now they’re often the ones who are in charge.

Related: Colorado Groomer School Charges $1,650 to Release FOIA Docs on Secret Transgender Closet

Martin-Edwards, according to Epoch Times, “is also transgender. He has posted videos of himself in the classroom showing off the stilettos he wears to school.” Why do so many teachers today appear avid to discuss their private lives and sexual proclivities with their minor students or to display them in a way that students can’t miss? Why do so many teachers want to conceal what students are doing from the students’ own parents? Amare Roush, founder of The Transition Closet, explained that the secrecy was all for the students’ protection: “We do provide a safe space for kids whose parents are not accepting, because it’s known to help lower the suicide rate. These kids are going to do it anyway, we just want a way to provide them with a way to do it safely to where they’re not wearing clothes that are too small for them, or doing so in a way that’s going to get them hurt by their parents.”

These kids are going to do it anyway? Really? Would they do it if teachers weren’t presenting it as something good and acceptable and even heroic in the face of parental opposition and obstinacy? Would they do it if doing it weren’t celebrated and lauded everywhere? This is taking advantage of children who are vulnerable and want to fit in, find acceptance, and be part of a community. Of course, they’re going to do it now, because it’s the trendy, in, fashionable thing to do.

According to Epoch Times, “Marshall University, the University of Arkansas, Penn State, and the University of California are among colleges that have been operating trans closets for years.” For years! And within six months, there are almost certain to be exponentially more, all over the country. Just imagine that if, instead of encouraging this, we had teachers who were encouraging boys to become men and girls to become women — good, honorable, and decent men and women. But those days, evidently, are long past.