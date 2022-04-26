OSU Student Says Black People Are Superior, and It's No Wonder

A young man named John Fuller was recently serving as parliamentarian of the Ohio State University Undergraduate Student Government General Assembly when he unwittingly sparked controversy by saying, according to a Fox News report Thursday, that he would “love” to live in a world where “black people were taught that they are superior.” It’s not clear what world John Fuller lives in, because the one where Ohio State University is located already teaches that. Where has this John Fuller fellow been?

According to The Lantern, the student newspaper at OSU, Fuller, a junior who is studying “human development and family science” (yes, really), made his statement “while presenting a resolution to condemn all anti-critical race theory legislation.” Fuller said:

Yes, um, I just wanted to say that, um, and make this very clear, the only people who are taught that they are superior to another race are white people. And I would absolutely love to live in a world where black people were taught that they are superior. I would love it because I full-heartedly believe that. Um, but that’s not the case, um, at all, and so I just wanted to make that very clear. By saying that, um, by taking away the teaching of one race as superior to another, that is inherently white supremacy. Because white people learn from birth that they are superior, there is no thing that they need to be taught in school that tells them that. They learn that from their lived experiences. And so, by teaching, you know, and when – white supremacy is not something that you learn about, um, by any means, and it’s a relatively new term, and it’s a term that is heavily debated, um, because a lot of people don’t like calling white people superior. Um, and I completely understand with that. But there is no such thing as white inferiority. There would be a protest if somebody said that on this campus, like, literally, “white people are inferior.” And I’m gonna say that right now because this is my place to say that, but, like, I do believe that black people are superior.

Undergraduate Student Government President Jacob Chang hastened to go on record disavowing what Fuller said: “The comments made during the General Assembly session is fundamentally, like, diverging from our values as the student government of Ohio State.” That’s like, fundamentally good to hear, but where did Fuller learn this hateful nonsense? He probably picked up a lot of it right there at OSU.

American colleges and universities are awash in racism today. In February 2022, video surfaced of Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education, saying, “To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people.” In March 2022, Carlow University in Pittsburgh held an event called “Rejecting White Christianity.” Catholic University of America last November put up an icon depicting George Floyd as Jesus.

Colorado State University has a paper up on its Student Affairs in Higher Education webpage entitled “Surviving Whiteness and White People.” The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a course entitled “The Problem of Whiteness.” “In this class,” says the course description, “we will ask what an ethical white identity entails, what it means to be #woke, and consider the journal Race Traitor’s motto, ‘treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.’”

Imagine if there were courses about “the problem of blackness.” The very idea would be unthinkable; the professor would be fired, and the entire university that thought to have such a course would be under a cloud for years to come and maybe even shut down. But up at Tufts, they’re not hesitating to hold “Unpacking Whiteness Dialogue Programs” to try to cure white students of their evils:

Curated for White participants holding spaces of privilege, the Unpacking Whiteness creates a space for participants to find community and support in learning and understanding how to practice anti-racism in their daily lives. Anti-racism is an active and ongoing process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies, practices, and attitudes in a way that redistributes power, policy, and structures to be more equitable, while drawing attention to the lived experiences of Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color. Please see the timeslots below and Apply Today!

No thanks.

It’s clear: John Fuller at OSU is not some outlier. When he says black people are superior, he is not only undoubtedly repeating what he has been taught; he is reflecting the zeitgeist. John Fuller is a product of our hysterical and angry age.