Get Your Kids Out of There: New Jersey to Force Second-Graders to Learn Explicit Details About ‘Gender Identity’

The madness that is spreading through the land is coming to New Jersey second-graders: seven- and eight-year-olds with the misfortune of having to attend public schools will be forced this fall to learn all the latest fashionable insanity about how boys may really be girls and vice versa, setting up some of them to destroy their lives in the ensuing years. This is child abuse on a grand scale, otherwise known as a “modern-day public school education.”

New state sex education guidelines are set to take effect this September in the Garden State, requiring that once they have completed second grade, children should grasp the “core ideas” that all “individuals should feel welcome and included regardless of their gender, gender expression or sexual orientation.” Traditional morality would be disallowed under these guidelines, no matter how politely stated, for even a soft-spoken affirmation that some sexual orientations or gender expressions might actually be actively harmful to the human spirit would clearly not be welcome, and so are ruled out.

Predictably, it gets even worse. According to Fox News, “the standards listed ‘performance expectations’ for second graders, which includes discussing ‘the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.’” This range, of course, includes all of today’s officially sanctioned insanity, and the standards do everything they can to break down a child’s emerging sense of the differences between the sexes.

The child abuse starts as early as possible: “One lesson plan, ‘Purple, Pink and Blue,’ instructs teachers to talk to their first graders about gender identity, and its first objective is to have the students be able to define ‘gender, gender identity and gender role stereotypes.’” First-graders. And once these child victims have mastered the concept of “gender identity,” it’s on to gender fluidity: “The lesson’s second objective is to have students name ‘at least two things they’ve been taught about gender role stereotypes and how those things may limit people of all genders.’”

What on earth do first- and second-graders know about gender role stereotypes? Whatever they may know or not know, in New Jersey public schools they’re going to be breaking it down and filling their young charges’ heads with nonsense. A lesson plan states: “Gender identity is that feeling of knowing your gender. You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl. You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts. You might feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts. And you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both. No matter how you feel, you’re perfectly normal!” Anything and everything is “perfectly normal,” except, of course, believing that boys are boys and girls are girls and that one cannot become the other, or, for that matter, be a bit of boy and a bit of girl.

Fox notes that “another lesson plan for second graders, ‘Understanding Our Bodies , ’ tells teachers to instruct students that ‘there are some body parts that mostly just girls have and some parts that mostly just boys have.’ Being a boy or a girl doesn’t have to mean you have those parts, but for most people this is how their bodies are. Most people have a vulva and a vagina or a penis and testicles, but some people’s bodies can be different. Your body is exactly what is right for you.” This is a needless and irresponsible complication of something that is actually quite simple: actually having male body parts does mean that you’re a boy, and having female body parts means that you’re a girl. But clearly, that’s the agenda here: to sow confusion that can be exploited to recruit more transgenders and normalize defiant rejection of unwelcome realities.

Second-graders will also be required to “identify at least four body parts” from genitalia, and to describe “why it is important for them to know the correct names for the genitals.” Well, sure. If you’re going to trade them in for a new set, you’ll need to know their names.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, a Republican, had the last word on this criminal madness: “No kid should have to talk about sex with their elementary school teacher.” Indeed.