What's to Be Done About 'Quiet Quitting'?

There’s a trend sweeping social media and some offices where employees are quitting “the idea of going above and beyond at work,” as TikTok user @zaidleppelin said in July. That post has gotten more than 3 million posts and helped to popularize the term “quiet quitting.”

Employment specialists say that quiet quitting is just a new term for an old concept: employee disengagement. It comes on the heels of the “Great Resignation” that occurred after the re-opening of the economy that was shuttered by the pandemic. There are many offices that never got back to full strength because of so many people moving on — 4 million a month at the height of it — and this has led to high rates of burnout from those who stayed behind.

The entire concept of “work” has been turned on its head, and quiet quitting is just one-way employees are demonstrating their unhappiness with current conditions.

Washington Post: