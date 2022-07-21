Culture

'Wokest Place On Earth' Disneyland Cuts Walt Disney’s Speech From Its Anniversary Celebration

By Mitch Picasso Jul 21, 2022 6:12 PM ET
The Disneyland Resort turned 67 on Sunday and had the usual bells and whistles to usher in another year, except for one noticeable omission: the Happiest Place on Earth left out its founder’s speech for the first time.

Many fans were upset and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

“It’s part of their new philosophy: ‘Give The People What We Want,'” wrote @PatrickA35630

“It’s simple. [CEO Bob] Chapek hates Walt,” wrote @SJCar8713.

“When in doubt, blame Chapek…,” wrote @Hogdini.

“Erasing Walt,” wrote @ShowcaseWishes.

It is no surprise that The Walt Disney Company has grown more and more woke. In a video obtained by journalist Christopher F. Rufo, one Disney executive admitted to a “not-so-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness” to children’s programming.

The state of Florida also rescinded Walt Disney World’s self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District after Disney waded into politics by battling Florida House Bill 1557. As a result, Disney/Pixar reinstated a gay kiss that had been edited from the Lightyear movie.

Flashback: Walt Disney’s Fascinating Political Journey

By contrast, Walt Disney was a proud American and something of a conservative who would have hated what his company has become. He testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1947, where he warned of communists taking control of Hollywood.

It is no wonder that the current company would turn its back on its founder. That is why it continues to lose money at the box office and in the stock market.

