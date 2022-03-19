Disney/Pixar Answers the Call to Groom Kids on Sexuality

I was somewhat interested in the upcoming Pixar film, Lightyear, but now I’m not sure I’ll bother.

Apparently, LGBTQ cultists employed by Pixar Animation Studios were outraged over Florida’s proposed anti-grooming law and decided to respond by pressuring executives at Disney to restore a same-sex kiss involving one of the main characters in Lightyear, which had been cut from the film.

“According to a source close to the production, Pixar’s next feature film, ‘Lightyear’ — starring Chris Evans as the putative real-life inspiration for the ‘Toy Story’ character Buzz Lightyear — does feature a significant female character, Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), who is in a meaningful relationship with another woman,” reports Variety. “While the fact of that relationship was never in question at the studio, a kiss between the characters had been cut from the film. Following the uproar surrounding the Pixar employees’ statement and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, however, the kiss was reinstated into the movie last week.”

Florida’s anti-grooming law, falsely dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, bans sexuality and transgenderism from being taught to kids in kindergarten through third grade. It is supported by an overwhelming majority of people who know what the bill actually says.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the misconceptions about the law earlier this month. “And so you actually look at the bill, and it says no sexual instruction in grades pre-k through three. And so how many parents want their kindergarteners to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction? And so I think those are very young kids. I think the legislature is basically trying to give parents assurance that, you know, they’re going to be able to go and this stuff’s not going to be there,” DeSantis said. “But there is nothing in the bill that says anything about you can’t say or this say.”

“It’s basically saying for our youngest students — 4-year-olds, 5-year-olds, 6 years and 7 – do you really want them to be being taught about — and this is any sexual stuff, but I think clearly right now we see a lot of focus on the transgenderism, telling kids that they may be able to pick genders and all that,” DeSantis added.

But of course, the bill has been wildly misrepresented by the media, and voila! Pixar is restoring a gay kiss in its children’s movie because, while schools in Florida may not be able to groom kids, that doesn’t mean that Disney can’t.

And they will. As Variety notes, the decision to restore the same-sex kiss “marks a possible major turning point for LGBTQ representation not just in Pixar films, but in feature animation in general, which has remained steadfastly circumspect about depicting same-sex affection in any meaningful light.”

The anti-grooming bill has been passed by both houses of the Florida state legislature, and DeSantis is expected to sign it into law.

Except for the fourth movie, I’ve really enjoyed the Toy Story movies and was quite intrigued by the concept of Lightyear. It likely wouldn’t have been a movie I’d have gone to the theatre to see, but I was looking forward to seeing it once it came to Disney+.

But I don’t want to see it at all anymore. It’s not that I won’t watch movies with gay characters; it’s that this is a movie that is meant for kids, and I can’t support this movie taking advantage of a popular franchise to indoctrinate kids on LGBTQ issues.