Tim Allen Speaks Out on ‘Lightyear’

Tim Allen shared his thoughts on Disney-Pixar’s latest flop Lightyear in an interview with Extra TV.

Tim Allen reacts to the new "Lightyear" movie with Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear. Full interview: https://t.co/WqMnsYNu3j pic.twitter.com/Ig9qe87Ebf — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 29, 2022

Allen, the original voice of the character Buzz Lightyear, stated in the interview that the latest film was completely different from the original movies.

“The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do [with the original character],” Allen stated. “This is a whole new team that really have nothing to do with the first movies.”

Allen continued by saying “I’m a plot guy,” and said that Lightyear has no connection with the toy.

Disney passed on Allen’s voice talent, stating that this Lightyear is an origin story and therefore more serious than Toy Story. “We weren’t making a ‘Toy Story’ movie. We’re making Buzz Lightyear’s movie,” stated Lightyear producer Galyn Susman, according to Yahoo.

Lightyear director Angus MacLane, stated in a Vanity Fair interview that “Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief,” he continues, “In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama. Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie-star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in ‘Toy Story.’”

So the old character is just dumb and a source of comic relief, but our movie is the best there ever was, they say. Give us a break. Typical Disney, never respecting the original content — just look at Lucasfilm.

Except now it’s not just Lucasfilm’s intellectual property that Disney does not respect, but Disney also wants to rewrite everything, including its own intellectual property.

Of course, it’s tempting to assume that Disney replaced Tim Allen with Chris Evans and rewrote Buzz to be so serious — going so far as the call the original ‘dumb’ — due to Allen’s conservative views. Allen is a self-described fiscal conservative, according to an interview with Decider. Also, as a comedian, he does not respect the left’s playbook, which makes him actually funny.

“Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets,” Allen tweeted jokingly last month.

Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 14, 2022

“At last I have a pronoun that includes and maybe offends everyone equally: ‘Hey you’,” he joked in another tweet.

At last I have a pronoun that includes and maybe offends everyone equally:

“Hey you.” — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 26, 2022

Joking about pronouns can have devastating consequences for one’s Hollywood career. Just ask Gina Carano.

They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop

I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

Disney ended up canceling Carano for another tweet, and she lost her role in The Mandalorian. However, the Daily Wire “uncanceled” her and helped her make her own film Terror On The Prairie.

As for Allen, he and former Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn currently have their own show More Power on the History channel. Allen is also set to return in a Disney+ miniseries based on The Santa Clause series of films. Although Disney might replace him there too — probably with a woman, because feminism.