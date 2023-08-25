'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson Slams 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Lyrics, Reveals What He'd Talk About Instead

I don’t care what anyone says, “The Office” is the greatest sitcom ever written and nothing, I mean nothing will ever convince me otherwise. There’s no way another show will come along and replace it or top it. It’s the height of comedic brilliance. Period. The case is closed. If you disagree, you’re wrong. Objectively.

And without a doubt, one of the best characters on the series was Dwight K. Schrute, played by actor Rainn Wilson. Unfortunately, as is the case with most individuals belonging to that class of professionals we call thespians, he’s a diehard liberal. I know some of you read that word and assumed I meant lesbians. I did not. A thespian is an actor. Get your mind out of the gutter.

Wilson recently put his progressive ideology on full display when he decided to chat about the smash country hit single from Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which has taken America by storm thanks to the fact that it obliterates liberal politicians and elites. However, “The Office” actor said he would have taken a much different direction than Anthony if he had written the song.

Anthony’s song critiqued the “obese milkin’ welfare” and also commented that “if you’re five foot three and you’re 300 pounds, taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds.”

Rainn Wilson remarked that rather than make mention of obese people on welfare, he would have taken aim at super-rich CEOs, corporations that don’t pay taxes, and how billionaires are sheltered from taxation. It’s very clear that Mr. Wilson is very much a fan of wealth redistribution and believes it’s the government’s job to take care of those in need, rather than it being the role of the community and the church.

“If I were writing a song about ‘rich men north of richmond’ I wouldnt talk about obese people on welfare, I’d sing about CEOs who make 400 times their average workers [sic] salary (up from 50 times 30 years ago) & corps that pay zero taxes & offshore tax shelters for billionaires,” Rainn Wilson went on to say in a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post garnered a lot of attention from other users on the platform, which is usually the case when someone says something both controversial and ridiculous.

“Sounds like @rainnwilson has an issue with the folks who make tax policy… Who makes tax policy?” actor Dean Cain, most famous for his role as Superman on the hit 1990s series, “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” wrote.

“Maybe the taxes that middle class and lower-middle class people pay going to lazy and slovenly people makes them more angry than people who work hard, also pay taxes and don’t drain their income but rather add to it by buying their goods and services… Just a thought,” Chris Loesch, husband of political commentator and gun rights activist Dana Loesch, responded.

“Perhaps your $16 million net worth is clouding this, but when people like Oliver Anthony look to their left and right for neighbors to fight back against the system with & instead see are welfare-addicted gluttons who won’t fight against a system that is drugging them physically, mentallty + monetarily, you write Rich Men North of Richmond,” Ashley St. Clair replied. “Perhaps, you should stick to acting instead of songwriting. It seems, being #1 on the charts, Oliver Anthony has spoken to the people he wanted to speak to, and I can guarantee he didn’t have you in mind.”

The point Anthony is trying to make is that there are plenty of able-bodied individuals out there on welfare who are not even trying to better their situation, taking it easy and getting fat on the money sucked out of the paychecks of hard-working Americans. It’s time to start calling these individuals out and pressuring, dare I say, shaming, them to get off the couch and get back to work.

You can’t do that if you’re allowing them to have luxury items without having to do the work to earn them. That’s entitlement and it destroys the economy and the culture of a civilized society. Apparently, this is what folks like Rainn Wilson fail to grasp when they are pushing for an expanded welfare state.