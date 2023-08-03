'Wee Man' Blasts Hollywood for Yanking Roles for Dwarf Actors in 'Snow White'

Jason Acuña, better known as “Wee Man” from the popular “Jackass” franchise, has come out with some fiery words for the woke disaster that has become Disney over eliminating dwarf actors from taking on the iconic roles of the Seven Dwarves in the live-action remake of “Snow White” under the guise of being more “sensitive.” In reality, what Disney has done is create the very thing they were supposed to be destroying. It’s almost hilarious.

According to a report from Breitbart News, Disney got blasted last year for the film by popular actor Peter Dinklage, himself a dwarf, who claimed that having dwarfish characters in the movie makes it a “f***ing backwards story,” suggesting that the company should rewrite the whole thing and get rid of the characters. Seems to me someone doesn’t want to have any competition for roles best suited for people of small stature.

Not long after Dinklage through other dwarf actors — like Wee Man — under the proverbial bus, Disney said it was “consulting with members of the dwarfism community” to take a second look at how it should move forward with the remake.

This year, it has been revealed that Disney really did reassess its plans for the film and eliminated all but one of the dwarf roles. The Daily Mail published several leaked photos from the set showing that the studio decided to go “diverse” and give the roles to six regular-sized individuals of different ethnic backgrounds and genders, saving only one role for a little person.

So the studio discriminated against an entire people group in order over stereotyping concerns while handing those same parts out to full-sized folks. Just let it sink in for a bit.

Here’s more from Breitbart (with emphasis added):

While some dwarf actors, including Dylan Postl, openly disagreed with Dinklage last year, when photos of the new cast were leaked, many actors with dwarfism attacked Disney anew for taking roles away from them and giving them to full-sized actors. Now, the Jackass stuntman is joining with his fellows in blasting Disney for deleting the dwarfs, according to his recent interview with entertainment site TMZ. Acuña roasted the upcoming film featuring Rachel Zegler as Snow White, saying, “You’re replacing jobs that people could have as little people. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it’s for dwarfs. Why are you hiring Snow White and the Seven ‘average people’?” The Elf-Man actor added that Disney should scrap whatever they have and go back to the drawing board. “They need to redo the movie; recast. Sometimes you have to lose. They lost today. And now they ‘gotta come back better. Make it better, Disney,” he said.

It’s not just Disney that’s in hot water for excluding little people from roles that were originally intended for those with dwarfism. Apparently, Warner Bros. has taken the part of Oompa Loompas and superimposed images of actor Hugh Grant over the faces of actors with dwarfism to play the classic characters who work in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory in “Wonka.”

To summarize, going woke and trying to be consistent is like trying to mix oil and water. No matter how hard you try, it simply will not work. So stop trying to do the impossible. Exercise a little common sense and choose the right actors for the part rather than attempting to bow down to the insane woke rules liberals are just making up and tossing against the wall.

Oh, and for heaven’s sake, can we stop with the live-action remakes of classic animated films? Been there, done that, and bought the five thousand different versions released over the years from the Disney vault. Tell us a new story.