OnlyFans Model Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death While Security Guards Stood Down

A lawsuit filed by a victim’s attorneys has revealed that the security guards working at a luxury building in Miami “did nothing” as an OnlyFans model allegedly butchered her boyfriend to death. We are truly living in an age of untold cowardice where evil has been triumphing because of good men doing a whole lot of nothing, just like these security guards.

Need I remind the reading audience of the school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, where police literally stood outside the building while a shooter went on a rampage and hurt a lot of people, including young children? That was absolutely unacceptable, as is the case of these security guards. Intervening in such a situation is literally written in their job description.

According to The Blaze:

Just after 4:30 p.m. on April 4, 2022, Courtney Clenney, 26, and Christian Obumseli, 28, arrived at the Miami high-rise where they lived together, according to a new lawsuit. The couple allegedly began fighting shortly after arriving at their home. The front desk attendant at the building started receiving noise complaints regarding the loud couple around 4:45 p.m., according to the New York Post. Security at the building was notified of the disturbance and responded to the unit on the 22nd floor. “Building security arrived at the Clenney unit, knocked on the door, heard yelling through the door, stood outside, and did nothing despite knowledge of Ms. Clenney’s history of past disturbances in the unit and common areas, her history of erratic, volatile and aggressive behavior … and her recently diagnosed mental health disorder,” read a complaint filed last week by attorneys representing Obumseli’s estate. “By the time Ms. Clenney finished committing her crime, at 4:58 p.m., she opened the door to her unit and security saw her and her dogs covered in blood and Mr. Obumseli was already unconscious on the floor,” the lawsuit stated. “Had the building personnel or security performed their duties when they were first notified about the fight, 2 minutes after it started, Christian Obumseli would still be alive.”

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle went on to say the OnlyFans model dialed 911 at 4:57 p.m. and reported that Obumseli had been stabbed. Police then arrived on the scene at 5:04 p.m.

“They allowed Ms. Clenney to commit murder without providing any intervention — they stood outside the door of the unit while Ms. Clenney committed her heinous crime and did nothing to stop or attempt to stop the murder from occurring,” the complaint goes on to state.

Clenney is alleged to have stabbed Obumseli in the chest with a knife after they had an argument. I mean, who hasn’t gotten into a lover’s spat with their significant other and casually driven a knife into their chest, in public, in broad daylight? Sarcasm, folks. Sarcasm.

Video footage that was captured after the incident occurred shows Clenney saturated in blood, her hands in cuffs while in her apartment. The model’s attorney, Frank Prieto, has claimed that Clenney was simply acting in self-defense as her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat.

“That afternoon, Courtney’s actions were taken in self-defense after suffering at the hands of Obumseli’s mental and physical abuse,” Prieto remarked in a statement. “The amended complaint includes the many times Courtney called security and the police for help; however, it distorts many facts and leaves out significant details that do not fit their false narrative.”

The lawyer previously stated that Clenney was a “victim of domestic violence and human trafficking.” He then said that the couple was involved in a “toxic relationship” and had separated after dating each other for less than two years. What was the giveaway the pair were in a poisonous relationship? Was it the knife in the chest? I bet it was the knife in the chest.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department reportedly responded to the couple’s apartment a total of nine times, including for a domestic disturbance call that happened just two days before the stabbing took place.

Clenney has officially been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend. The OnlyFans model, who has an Instagram account with over 2 million followers, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She currently remains in jail without bail, awaiting trial.