Federal U.S .Court Case Questioning Prince Harry's Immigration Status Starts Next Week

It’s official that the duke and duchess of Sussex have exhausted the American public. They are now finding themselves embroiled in federal court here after the Heritage Foundation sued the U.S. government for access to the duke’s visa application, which they suspect was given preferential treatment despite Harry’s admission to breaking U.S. drug laws.

Now, I am always in favor of anyone who wants to sue the U.S. government, but this lawsuit is particularly useful in holding the elites to the same standards the rest of us face. The Heritage Foundation was denied a freedom-of-information request to get access to that visa and so they’ve taken it to court. If it comes out that the Department of Homeland Security bent some rules for the whining duke to enter this country, it could cause no end of problems for the attention-hungry couple.

Are there any countries left in the West that will have them? It would be a funny thing to watch. Even if it is found that the visa was given improperly, it’s not likely to have any effect on Harry’s immigration status. We know that the rule of law here in America is different for those with wealth and power than for everybody else. But the fact that it could be made known that special treatment was given to the Duke will be useful in illustrating the double standard that we have all been saying is a major problem for many years.

Recently Harry and Meghan angered New Yorkers by pretending that a few paparazzi slowly following them on gridlocked streets was some sort of deadly high-speed situation. Their constant exaggeration of the truth is tiring, and even publications like Page 6 that had defended them during their time in England are now starting to realize that everything these two say must be viewed with skepticism. As Queen Elizabeth once drolly put it, “Recollections may vary.”

It is also reported that Harry and Megan will finally stop making Netflix documentaries about the royal family, though it remains to be seen if they really will. Those millions of dollars are hard to turn down. A Netflix documentary about life inside the royal family was supposed to be produced by and starring Harry and Meghan, but rumor has it that they’ve called it off due to the public’s flagging interest in the ex-royal duo.