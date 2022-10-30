Twitter's Best Day EVER! A Collection of My Favorite Elon Musk Memes

We all waited for this day for what seems like a long time now.

It’s finally here. And Friday, the day Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink and remarking, “let that sink in,” was the most fun day on Twitter that anyone on the right has had for years.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Will it get any better? Who knows? It couldn’t get any worse. I didn’t get much work done on Friday because I was so distracted by all the hilarious memes. I can’t get enough of these, and I thought you would enjoy them too.

Elon snapping 75% of Twitter out of existence.#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/pEA34n88UD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 21, 2022

Live Footage from Twitter HQ as Elon frees the Great Meme War POWs pic.twitter.com/089eD77fgN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 26, 2022

As soon as the news hit that Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the culprit who booted President Trump off the platform, Vijaya Gadde, the memes got spicy.

Guys see the real video of Elon Musk firing woke twitter employees rather than seeing meme…🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/HHLusYIpPB — Binod dekh raha hain (@MaheshP14423572) October 28, 2022

I cannot stop laughing at this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/AxRAnlKsYt — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) October 30, 2022

pic.twitter.com/8WRMkLuDP4 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 28, 2022

I don’t know about you, but I’m having the time of my life on Twitter since this takeover by Musk. Maybe he won’t turn out to be as great as we think he is, but one thing is certain: Musk understands comedy and the art of the troll. This is what Twitter needs. Twitter does not need to be regulated by a group of political radicals with grudges who can’t laugh at themselves. Musk has proven over time to be someone who is connected to Internet meme culture and who values free speech. The right has never wanted to silence the voices on the left. All we want is the ability to respond and troll them freely. That day appears to be here. The salty tears are flowing.

Shonda Rhimes, the famed television producer, threatened to leave yesterday. Her account is still active today.

The fallout from the Musk takeover is sure to be highly entertaining. Stay tuned for more hijinx and hilarity. And if you don’t have a Twitter account, now might be the time to fix that. Twitter has never been more fun and raucous. Get in here!