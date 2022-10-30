Culture
Twitter's Best Day EVER! A Collection of My Favorite Elon Musk Memes

By Megan Fox 2:35 PM on October 30, 2022
Twitter Meme

We all waited for this day for what seems like a long time now.

It’s finally here. And Friday, the day Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink and remarking, “let that sink in,” was the most fun day on Twitter that anyone on the right has had for years.

Twitter Meme

Will it get any better? Who knows? It couldn’t get any worse. I didn’t get much work done on Friday because I was so distracted by all the hilarious memes. I can’t get enough of these, and I thought you would enjoy them too.

As soon as the news hit that Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the culprit who booted President Trump off the platform, Vijaya Gadde, the memes got spicy.

I don’t know about you, but I’m having the time of my life on Twitter since this takeover by Musk. Maybe he won’t turn out to be as great as we think he is, but one thing is certain: Musk understands comedy and the art of the troll. This is what Twitter needs. Twitter does not need to be regulated by a group of political radicals with grudges who can’t laugh at themselves. Musk has proven over time to be someone who is connected to Internet meme culture and who values free speech. The right has never wanted to silence the voices on the left. All we want is the ability to respond and troll them freely. That day appears to be here. The salty tears are flowing.

Shonda Rhimes, the famed television producer, threatened to leave yesterday. Her account is still active today.

The fallout from the Musk takeover is sure to be highly entertaining. Stay tuned for more hijinx and hilarity. And if you don’t have a Twitter account, now might be the time to fix that. Twitter has never been more fun and raucous. Get in here!

