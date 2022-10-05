'Severely Immunocompromised' Journalist Taylor Lorenz Unmasked

Taylor Lorenz, “tech journalist” (which really means gossip columnist) at the Washington Post, is confusing all of us. Just a few days ago, our sister site Twitchy reported Lorenz’s deep fear of going outside without her N-95 due to what she said is a condition that has left her “severely immunocompromised.” This condition gives Lorenz permission to berate whoever she wants for not wearing masks in public or something.

Replying to a doctor who took a maskless selfie at some event, Lorenz replied, “As someone who’s severely immunocompromised this is absolutely horrifying and disappointing to see. Stark reminder of all the medical professionals who don’t care at all about keeping vulnerable patients safe from a raging deadly and disabling pandemic.”

Twitchy roasted her good for this.

Taylor Lorenz has smeared and doxxed people, literally leaving them vulnerable to injury or even death. Keep that in mind as she complains about people who aren’t anywhere near her not wearing masks leaving her vulnerable to further disability or even death. While Taylor’s busy complaining about doctors — most, if not all, of whom are likely vaccinated — not wearing masks, she should seriously consider wearing a muzzle. Maybe two, just to be safe. Until she does, she should fully expect to be called out and mercilessly mocked for every single thing she says.

As someone who’s severely immunocompromised this is absolutely horrifying and disappointing to see. Stark reminder of all the medical professionals who don’t care at all about keeping vulnerable patients safe from a raging deadly and disabling pandemic — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2022

But it gets worse. Lorenz is being cast in documentaries and TV shows as a brave “journalist” and is having quite the moment in Hollywood right now. She stupidly posted behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram showing very clearly that she’s on set unmasked while security and other “help” are masked. Apparently, Lorenz only wants people to wear masks for her, but she’s not under any obligation to…how did she put it…care at all about keeping vulnerable patients safe from a raging, deadly, and disabling pandemic! Do what I say, not what I do, peasants!

That poor security guy. He looks so miserable. It’s a stark reminder that there is a class system in America. The elite, like Lorenz, and everyone else who has to wait on her.

But thanks to the internet, the jokes keep on flowing, and someone started a GoFundMe to help Taylor Lorenz lead a normal life. LOL!

World-renowned investigative journalist Taylor Lorenz is the picture of beauty on the outside, but her trademark flowing, silky hair and pearly white smile betray her profound struggle against Mother Nature: Severe, crippling immunosuppression of idiopathic origin. Severely immunocompromised, Taylor is unable to live life as we do. She cannot venture into public, ride the subway, or go to the grocery store. Meetings and presentations are an ongoing terror as the general public grows disconcertingly complacent with masking, thus putting her continued health and emotional well-being under relentless assault. Her immune system is simply incapable of fighting off common infectious diseases caused by coronaviruses, organisms that are cruelly endemic to our natural environment. This fundraiser is to raise money to help Taylor live a safe and happy life with: • lab-grade sterile N95 masks

• 24/7/365 car service in a vehicle equipped with high-flow HEPA filtration

• private jet travel under the care of a fully-vaccinated crew and registered nurse

• access to top doctors and researchers in the US and abroad

Just remember folks. No matter how bad you think you have it, Taylor Lorenz has it worse. Stay tuned for another sit-down interview with Lorenz where she can cry on camera and claim that she’s being bullied because she’s a woman instead of an insufferable hack who doxxes people for a living.