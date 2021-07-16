Megan Fox Calls Trump 'Legendary' at UFC Appearance

I know what you’re thinking, “Don’t you always call Trump a legend, you shameless fangirl?” Yes. I do. It’s true. So sue me. But I’m not the only Megan Fox who recognizes greatness when she sees it. “The Other Megan Fox,” as I like to call her, chimed in with some words of truth about the man, the legend, the 45th President of the United States,Donald J. Trump, who showed up at a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Sunday to a very supportive crowd. The Daily Wire had the story:

“I was in a row with Bieber — Trump was also in my row,” she told [Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Arsenio] Hall. “And I’ve never seen a secret service person before. So, he had like 30 secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

I can only argue with her choice of verb. He “is” a legend, dear. Not was. He’s still alive. He’s a living legend and I doubt he’s done doing whatever it is he has planned next.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.’ So, I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about,” Fox said. As highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Joe Morgan, Trump was met at the arena with mostly cheers and chants of “U-S-A,” though he was warned before the fight he might catch some booing:

But no one booed or tried to shoot the president. The American people love President Trump despite what the media tries to make you all believe. He is not hated and scorned by anyone outside of Washington, D.C. Most people who have always loved Trump still do and that was evident at the fight. Even Mel Gibson couldn’t help himself and saluted the former president.

The ribbing that Gibson got on Twitter led to some funny memes like this one.

Fox quickly denied she meant any compliment by calling Trump a legend, of course. Anyone who wants to work in Hollywood has to toe the line and that line is drawn several hundred yards away from even appearing to tolerate Trump or his supporters. She also “encourages” her son to wear a dress, so…

“Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she shared. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence),” she said, Ace Showbiz reported. See, I told you she chose the wrong verb.

How stunning and brave. You know what would be great? If one of these stars with f-you money would just say, “So what? He’s Trump. He IS a legend,” and then drop the mic. It’s so boring when they walk this stuff back when we all know it is fact. The truth is, she was wowed by Trump sitting in her row. She felt the love of the crowd and the energy of the man himself and she told the truth about it, only to deny it later for virtue points. I’m disappointed in the other Megan Fox, but I expected nothing else from the spineless celebrity sector.

It’s good to be the Megan Fox who doesn’t have to lie for a living.