Your Weekly Good News Round-Up: Adorable Vandalism, Cello Solos, and Peanut Butter Delight

I feel like I say this every week, but time is flying and I almost missed turning this in because my son decided today was a good day to color on the school bus—and I don’t mean in a coloring book, but on the bus. That was a fun phone call. That was this morning. But by this afternoon I got another call from the bus garage to let me know that the little artist was refusing to stay seated. We’re investing in a straight-jacket.

But you’re only six once, right? It’s the only time that vandalism and disobeying the rules of the road only end in embarrassment for your parents and not jail or fines—so that’s positive. And his little face when both mom and dad were standing over him declaring all that was unholy about this situation was almost too much to bear. I nearly gave him a Sharpie to color on my walls! Instead, I think I’ll buy the bus driver a spring break present and try to mend fences. Should I go with tequila or gin?

Look up!

This is so cool. I love stargazing. We had one of the best clear nights this week and I spent close to an hour just staring at the night sky. But what we can’t see with the naked eye is so vast. A photographer spent over ten years putting together a panoramic of the Milky Way that is just gorgeous. Make sure to click through to the article to see the whole panoramic.

#Space | It took over a decade and 1,000 hours of photography to create this picture of the #MilkyWay https://t.co/6uNpfkEB9Z By @pabsgill pic.twitter.com/kXYtSmfk0y — Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) March 18, 2021

If they’re going to force me to be poisoned against my will, could they provide soothing cello?

I really hate these vaccine propaganda things they have going, but I’ll give credit where credit is due. Yo-Yo Ma got his second COVID vaccine shot and played a little “Ave Maria” for the others present. I feel like a live Yo-Yo Ma concert might make me feel less livid about being a guinea pig for big pharma mad scientists, but I missed it. I guess I’ll have to wait until...never. I’m never getting it voluntarily, do you hear me vaccine-pushers? (I heard Kruiser got it and he hasn’t grown a tail…yet. Maybe if he’s still good in twenty years I’ll consider it.) This is the first and last vaccine propaganda video you’ll ever see from me and it’s only because I love Yo-Yo Ma. Get the freaking vaccine if you want to. Just leave me alone. I already had COVID. You can read all about it here:

Joe Biden falls into a meme. pic.twitter.com/VwhArJQTda — drefanzor (@drefanzor) March 19, 2021

You know what you need? Puppies eating peanut butter.

This is the greatest photoshoot of all time. Peanut Butter Puppies is a project to support animal rescue. I could look at these adorable shots all day. Make sure you click through to see the cutest puppy photos on the internet right now. Why didn’t I think of this? Probably because I was trying to explain to a 6-year-old why we don’t color on walls, or desks, or the school bus.

“Peanut Butter Puppies” celebrates and supports animal rescue in a ridiculously cute way. These are sure to make you smile!https://t.co/2HbheBSFVC#peanutbutterpuppies #puppies #rescuedogs #smile — IRD Glass (@IRDGlass) March 15, 2021

That’s all for this week, folks. Have a great weekend!