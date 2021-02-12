Court Rules Against Jaimie Spears' Bid to Delegate Britney's Investments

Over the objections of Jamie Spears’s lawyers, on Thursday a judge ordered that he may not delegate the singer Britney Spears’ investments. In an ongoing legal battle with many moving parts, Britney has been trying to get out from under the thumb of her father as the sole guardian of her financial affairs. Last year, a judge ruled that Spears had to share responsibility with Bessemer Financial, Britney’s chosen firm. Since then, Spears has been trying to retain his power over his daughter’s money.

While claiming that Britney is unable to make decisions for herself, Spears was having the star working a grueling schedule in Las Vegas and making the estate more money than ever. Britney suddenly cancelled her show in Las Vegas and has refused to work while she is still under the control of her father, who she has told the court she is “scared” of and would prefer to have her finances guarded by a professional, objective institution over any family members.

The New York Times released the documentary Framing Britney Spears on Hulu this month and fans are finding out all the details about the #FreeBritney movement and the concerns that many people have over conservatorships that can be money-making schemes at the detriment of the person under custody.

BREAKING: Judge Penny has sided with Britney OVERRULING her father’s objections and will sign the order giving Bessemer Trust equal power #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/0PTRp1lhg5 — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 11, 2021

Bessemer and Spears are supposed to come up with a budget that will benefit the singer and Thursday’s legal skirmish is just one more step in the contentious process. Many #FreeBritney fans feel that Spears is only after the money and is not acting in his daughter’s best interests. It has also been many years since Spears had her public breakdown as a result of an unprecedented amount of press harassment when her private pain over failed relationships was played out in public by the media. You can read my review of the documentary on PJM VIP.

Spears has not been generous to Britney’s fans. NBC reported his comments about the movement to #FreeBritney from his control. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” James Spears said. “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

This latest loss for Jamie Spears is one more step towards independence for the biggest name in pop music. Conservatorships are extremely hard to disentangle from once a person is legally guarded by the state or a relative. The system is heavily criticized by people who have dealt with it and accusations of legal kidnapping, abuse, and government corruption abound.

Another hearing is scheduled for next month.