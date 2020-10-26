Daughters Guilt Dying Father Into Changing Vote to Biden, and They Think This is a Heart Warming Tale

Tik Tok isn’t just a plague on humanity because it comes from China, it’s also a bottomless pit of narcissistic attention-seekers looking for their fifteen minutes of infamy. This girl and her sisters in the video below take the cake for thoughtless malarkey posted online. While I’m leaning towards, “This never happened,” if it did, it’s truly gross. This woman claims that she and her sisters guilted their dying father, a Trump supporter, into changing his vote to Biden for them. The question should be asked: If your dad is dying are you seriously going to spend his last moments on earth haranguing him about politics? Shameful.

GARBAGE HUMAN (gar-bage hu-man) [noun] DEFINITION: A woman who spends her last weeks with her dying father berating him over politics until he gives in (or at least tells you he did). pic.twitter.com/6LvbsCGk3I — 𝐊𝐂 𝐎'𝐃𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@KCOnTheRadio) October 26, 2020

This seems like a manufactured story that was posted in order to gain a lot of views. I hope no one is this desperate and grasping to take some of the last moments they have with their father to campaign for their favorite candidate. And if they did do this, I hope he lied. I would have lied, too, just to shut them up. Reactions are predictably good.

This psycho emotionally blackmailed her dying father. She should be in jail for abusing an elderly family member. https://t.co/97tu4rc798 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 25, 2020

“We gaslit, guilted and argued with our dying father about politics till he relented his beliefs so that he could die at peace with his liberal daughters. Now I’m exploiting his deathbed capitulation while ignoring the many, many sexual harassment claims against Biden.” Gross. https://t.co/YspJJZvoMf — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 25, 2020

“Exploiting my dying father’s emotions so he can vote for the candidate I support is so wholesome” pic.twitter.com/V5ptc0qVeZ — 🎃The Pumpkin King of Bash🎃 (@TheBashNation) October 25, 2020

If your father is dying, and all you care about is how he votes, you’re probably a shitty person. https://t.co/2cSAg1OAzi — WTF is Ted, Molly?? (@mdrache) October 25, 2020

There is no doubt that if you take your father’s last days and turn them into a campaign commercial to force him to go against his dearly held morals and beliefs, you have major character flaws. Maybe, when their dad is gone, these sisters will regret spending so much time harassing him in his final days for political reasons. That goes for both sides. If anyone did this to their dying Biden-supporting father, I’d have the same opinion. Think of all the time they could have spent looking at family photos or playing cards instead. Two thumbs down.