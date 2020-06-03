Rioters Throw Red Pill Through Window of Virtue-Signaling Beer Pong Bros

While Rome burns, college SJWs play beer pong

While the whole country is united against the police killing of George Floyd, the inevitable protests turned horrifically violent and destructive. Cities are burning, people are being killed, and politicians are fighting over whose fault it is. Meanwhile, people who supported the protests on the reasonable conviction that people deserve their day in court and should not be executed pre-trial by police are finding themselves in a quandary. While the protests during the day stay relatively peaceful, come nightfall, they devolve into anarchy. And it doesn’t matter if you have a Black Lives Matter bumper sticker on your car, the rioters are there to cause chaos and violence and the virtue-signalers who can’t separate the legitimate protesters from the antifa scum are learning a tough lesson.

That brings me to the virtue-signaling beer pong bros who were hanging out in their apartment while protesters marched by. There might not be anything better on Twitter right now than this. This is what happens when the mob takes over. They don’t care about your platitudes. You’re going to feel the rage. [Language warning]

You can spend many years reading many books to try to understand liberal modernity, or you can just watch this 24-second video. pic.twitter.com/KyJLKAuzKM — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 2, 2020

The snake is eating itself.

Maybe the “peaceful protest” supporters will figure out that their cause is not the same cause as the anarchists who have taken over. It’s time to join the rest of us who also want justice but understand the value of law and order. Will broken windows be enough to break the Marxist programming these skulls full of mush were exposed to? A girl can dream.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter