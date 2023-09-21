Disney Concedes Defeat in Culture War… Or Have They?

In recent years, Disney has come under fire for grooming children into the LGBT cult. These days, you can’t confidently allow your children to watch Disney movies or shows without worrying whether they’ll claim to be non-binary and demand to use they/them pronouns.

The theme parks are no better. Both Disney World and Disneyland sell “pride” merch in their gift shops. Earlier this year, Disneyland had one of its male “cast members” at the park dressed like a princess.

Disney has no doubt suffered for their shameless pandering to the LGBTQ cult. Attendance at the theme parks is down, and its streaming services are struggling to be profitable.

Disney brought this on themselves. In addition to the aforementioned shameless pandering, the company needlessly inserted itself into the culture wars last year by criticizing the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act—prompting an ongoing battle between the company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Well, it appears that Disney has conceded defeat. On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that Disney will “quiet the noise” in the culture wars that resulted in conservative boycotts.

This certainly feels like a victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis. To an extent, it is. When the CEO is effectively announcing retreat, it means that the company acknowledges that the direction it’s been taking has been bad for business.

But does Iger really mean it? His latest comments aren’t much different from what he said back in April. “Our primary mission needs to be to entertain… and to have a positive impact on the world,” Iger told an investor who was concerned about the company’s growing obsession with social issues. “I’m very serious about that. It should not be agenda-driven.”

So, where’s the evidence that Disney really intends to follow through with “quieting the noise”?

I’d love to believe it’s true. I’d love to be confident that Disney will abandon its LGBT grooming agenda in its content at the parks, etc. But I’m just not convinced this is not merely an empty gesture meant to help the company make money again.

One big problem is that Disney still has grooming-friendly content on its streaming platform, Disney Plus. At the moment, subscribers can see a large banner announcing the arrival of its box office flop “Elemental” to the platform. This particular movie made headlines for being Disney/Pixar’s first movie to feature a “non-binary” character who goes by they/them pronouns.

Also, as the Bud Light and Target boycotts showed, once a company panders to the LGBTQ community, retreat causes more backlash without regaining the customers originally lost.

Will Disney actually follow through? I’m not convinced. So don’t go running back to Disney until we see hard evidence that they mean it.