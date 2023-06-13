It’s Time to Be Honest About the Cause of LGBTQ Identification

According to LGBT activists, if you are gay or lesbian, you were born that way. It doesn’t matter when you come out, that part of you is encoded in your DNA. In fact, the belief that people are “born this way” was largely cited by advocates for the legalization of same-sex marriage before the Supreme Court effectively did so in 2015.

It’s a complete lie. There is absolutely no scientific evidence that anyone is born gay or lesbian. Consequently, the transgender movement, which challenges the very legitimacy of biological sex, undermines the argument of innate sexual orientation.

A comprehensive scientific study of the biological roots of sexual orientation released in 2019 proved that there is no “gay gene” and that genetic factors are insignificant in determining sexual orientation.

“We scanned the entire human genome and found a handful — five to be precise — of locations that are clearly associated with whether a person reports in engaging in same-sex sexual behavior,” Andrea Ganna, a biologist at the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Finland who co-led the research, explained at the time. Nevertheless, Ganna explained “a very small effect” that, when combined, explains “considerably less than 1% of the variance in the self-reported same-sex sexual behavior.”

What this means is that environmental and social factors are the driving force behind sexual orientation.

In 2016, a study by the woke Johns Hopkins University concluded the same thing, as have other comprehensive studies. Studies of identical twins have also conclusively disproven the link between genetics and sexual orientation.

Why am I bringing this up now? Well, according to excerpts from her memoir, Ellen “Elliot” Page revealed that when she was a teenager, she was groomed and sexually abused by adults in the film industry. I won’t get into the details of what happened to her, but when I heard about this, I have to admit I was not surprised — and not just because allegations of grooming in Hollywood have been around for years.

The reason I wasn’t surprised was that the connection between sexual abuse victims and homosexuality has been observed for quite some time. Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and George Takei are all unabashed gay men who were sexually abused as minors. That doesn’t mean that all homosexuals were abused or that all children who are abused later identify as homosexual. But it does support the growing body of evidence that environmental factors are the driving force behind alternative sexual orientations.

Unfortunately, that connection has been routinely ignored and even disputed because it is inconvenient to the “born this way” narrative, and that’s a problem. None of the mainstream reports on Page’s revelations dares to ask if there’s a connection between the abuse she received and her eventual coming out as homosexual (and later as transgender).

Further, it’s hard to dissociate this connection with the apparent efforts by LGBTQ activists to sexualize children. That’s a rabbit hole that few would like to go down, but it’s one that shouldn’t be ignored. When you consider how aggressively the LGBTQ movement has been seeking to introduce children to sexual content and pornographic materials at increasingly younger ages, it becomes even clearer that it’s about grooming them into the LGBTQ community.