Archie Comics to Introduce Transgender Character

In recent years, we’ve watched Marvel Comics and DC Comics go woke, introducing LGBT versions of your favorite superheroes… with disastrous results. When DC Comics released a woke version of Superman, making the titular character not only bisexual but also a social justice warrior — it only lasted 18 issues before being canceled due to lack of sales.

If there was any franchise you could count on to hold onto the wholesome values of the past, you probably thought you could Archie Comics would be a safe bet. Archie Comics has been a beloved brand for generations, captivating readers with its light-hearted stories and iconic characters. The franchise has enjoyed a longstanding reputation for providing wholesome entertainment.

The comics emphasized values such as friendship, loyalty, and the pursuit of happiness, and parents could feel comfortable handing an Archie comic to their children.

However, the influence of dangerous progressive ideologies in content for children has even infected Archie and the Riverdale gang. According to a report from io9, a longstanding female character in the Archie universe, Danni Malloy, will be reintroduced into the franchise in the Archie Horror line, as a male who has transitioned to a woman.

“I’ve been wanting to make this happen for a long time, and it’s really cool to see it finally come to fruition. I never wanted Danni’s trans identity to be gimmicky, or for her [sic] to feel like she [sic] was only created to be trans. So, I’d like to apologize for sneaking her [sic] over the line like this,” writer Magdalene Visaggio told io9. “I wanted you to have a chance to fall in love with her [sic] for who she [sic] is, not what she [sic] is. I’m honored I got to make it happen, and I’m grateful to Archie for never, not even once, pushing back on my insistence on making their books a little bit more queer. I hope Danni finds a good home at Archie with supportive writers and artists helping to keep her [sic] alive for years to come.”

This is not the first time that the Archie Comics have gone woke. In 2010, the first gay character was introduced in Riverdale, and last year, a pansexual (whatever that is) character was also added. The transformation of Archie Comics from a bastion of innocence to a platform for disseminating dangerous gender ideology is disturbing and serves as an ominous reminder that nothing in this world is sacred.