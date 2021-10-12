Dean Cain: Making Superman Bisexual Isn't 'Bold or Brave'

Dean Cain, the actor who portrayed Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alongside Teri Hatcher, dismissed the new iteration of Superman. He argued that DC Comics making Superman bisexual isn’t “bold or brave” like it’s being promoted as, but instead is just a case of “bandwagoning.”

“They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning,” Cain said. “You know, Robin just came out as bi […] honestly, who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in [the TV series] ‘Supergirl,’ where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

“Brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay,” Cain insisted. “They’re talking about having him fighting real-world problems like climate change. the deportation of refugees and he’ll dating a hacktivist — whatever a hacktivist is, I don’t know. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave.”

Cain added that “there’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach” for superheroes to fight against. “It’d be great to tackle those issues. I’d like to see the character doing that.”

Sadly, I don’t think DC Comics or Marvel Comics has the guts. They’ve gone woke and are turning comic superheroes into lame social justice warriors in order to pander to the LGBTQ mob.