Damar Hamlin Addresses Fans in Video: 'God Using Me as a Vessel'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has released a video on Instagram expressing gratitude to his followers.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually… it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” Hamlin, 24, says in the video.

Hamlin also said his health scare was part of God’s plan.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for all the support he got from all over—even from those who support other teams.

“Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid’s life and just the humanity of a player that’s wearing Buffalo blue, to put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful. I’ll be forever thankful and indebted to that,” Hamlin said. “I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.”

This video marks his first full address to fans since he collapsed during Monday Night Football on January 2.