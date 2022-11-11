Culture

Paramount+ Show Features Character Accusing DeSantis of Sex Assault

By Matt Margolis 10:14 AM on November 11, 2022
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

The series finale of Paramount+’s The Good Fight featured a story arc involving a male character falsely accusing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of sexually assaulting him before later confessing to lying.

The episode, titled “The End of Everything,” aired Thursday. It featured a recurring gay character named Felix Staples, who claims that DeSantis sexually assaulted him by forcing him to have oral sex after a CPAC conference when he was an intern in his office.

How exactly is such a thing allowed in Hollywood? Yes, the accusations are met with skepticism, and yes, the accusations are revealed to be a political hoax, but do you think the show ever featured a female character who accused Biden of sexual assault—or any Democrat, for that matter?

Even the way the lie is unraveled casts Trump supporters in a negative light—implying that they would fabricate a sexual assault allegation to boost Trump in 2024.

Sadly, I suspect this kind of garbage is going to get worse as we inch closer to 2024.

