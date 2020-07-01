Rob Reiner Wastes No Time Attacking Trump Immediately After His Father Carl Reiner's Death

Legendary actor, director, and screenwriter Carl Reiner passed away Monday evening, and many in America mourned his death. Reiner’s impact on pop culture is undeniable. Out of curiosity, I decided to check the Twitter feed of his son, the notoriously left-wing actor and director Rob Reiner and was shocked at what I found.

Rob Reiner tweeted about his father’s death at 7:20 AM Pacific Time (10:20 AM ET) on Tuesday morning. “Last night my dad passed away,” he wrote. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

This wasn’t shocking at all. It was what came before it that was shocking. Because apparently his heart wasn’t hurting so much he couldn’t attack Trump and GOP first.

“It’s time for a prominent elected Republican to ask the President to step down,” Rob Reiner tweeted at 9:46 PM Pacific Time Monday evening (12:46 AM ET Tuesday). It is not clear whether this tweet came before or after his father’s passing, as it has not been reported at what time Carl Reiner passed on Monday evening. I sincerely hope it was after this tweet.

It’s time for a prominent elected Republican to ask the President to step down. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

But, a few short hours after his father passed, Reiner tweeted, “GOP, there is no higher crime than Treason.”

GOP, there is no higher crime than Treason. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

His father literally just passed away and Reiner apparently felt it was necessary to make at least one, maybe two, hyperbolic anti-Trump/anti-GOP tweets? Seriously? And he thinks Trump’s Twitter habits are bad?

After a couple of tweets honoring his father, Rob Reiner once again resumed attacking Trump in another tweet:

Time for Donald Trump to exit the White House and enter Prison. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 1, 2020

Is Rob Reiner’s hatred of Trump so strong that he can’t spend some time mourning his father before launching into political attacks? Everyone mourns in their own way, but I think Rob Reiner’s priorities are just a bit out of whack.

Take some time to mourn your father, Meathead.

_____

