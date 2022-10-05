How Long Until the Left Outlaws Being a Christian in America?

If that headlined question above seems a bit of a reach, especially in view of the multiple federal court victories won in the last two years on behalf of religious freedom, then let’s take a closer look.

What we find is a hyper-secularized American public square that is increasingly abusing, penalizing, punishing, and firing Christians. It then tells them, in effect, “So, sue us,” knowing the cost of such litigation all but guarantees there will be no adverse consequences. Consider these current cases:

Georgia Substitute Teacher Fired: Lindsey Barr, now a former substitute teacher in the Savannah, Ga., public schools, lost her job when she expressed concerns about a book shown to elementary students, including her own. As a Christian, Barr objected to kids being shown pictures of same-sex couples parenting children as if that’s normal.

Barr is represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the Arizona-based public interest law firm that specializes in First Amendment and religious freedom litigation.

“Terminating a teacher for engaging in First Amendment protected expression creates an atmosphere of fear and is intended to send a message to Lindsey and others in the community that, if they criticize the school’s approach to cultural or political issues or express viewpoints contrary to the school’s preferred viewpoints, they will face consequences. This is unlawful, and sadly, why this lawsuit is necessary,” according to ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom.

New York Photographer Forced to Shoot Same-Sex Weddings: Emily Carpenter is a New York photographer who does not wish to be used to glorify same-sex wedding ceremonies.

A federal district court told her she has no such right, so, with the help of ADF attorneys, she is appealing that ruling. If she loses, she faces the prospect of losing her license to do business, fines of as much as $100,000, and a year in jail.

“Free speech is for everyone. No one should be forced to say something they don’t believe,” said ADF Legal Counsel Bryan Neihart, who will be arguing before the court on behalf of Carpenter. “The government cannot coerce or silence speech because it doesn’t like certain ideas. The Constitution ensures Americans can speak consistent with their convictions. We are urging the 2nd Circuit to uphold this freedom so that Emilee can promote marriage according to her beliefs without being coerced by the government to speak a contrary message.”

Airline Invites Employee Comments, Fires Two Christians for Theirs: Now-former Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Marli Brown and Lacey Smith responded to a company invitation to employees to comment on the operation’s new policy in support of “equality.” Here’s how their federal court suit put it:

“Plaintiffs Marli Brown and Lacey Smith were exemplary flight attendants for Alaska Airlines. Yet when their faith compelled them independently to ask a question about the airline’s support for federal legislation that would remove protections for religious employees and women in the workplace, Alaska Airlines fired them. “To make matters worse, their Union not only failed to vigorously represent and defend Marli and Lacey against the Airline’s religious discrimination but also discriminated against them because of their religious beliefs and actively undermined their ability to assert their federal and state protections against such discrimination.”

Brown and Smith, with the assistance of attorneys from the First Liberty Institute, the Plano, Texas-based legal foundation that has won multiple First Amendment court victories, filed complaints with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The EEOC agreed they have a case, and First Liberty has filed their suit.

Silicon Valley County’s Unconstitutional Fines Against Church: Santa Clara County, Calif., officials used the COVID-19 pandemic as the excuse for imposing bans on church assemblies that effectively closed them. Advocates for Faith and Freedom, a California-based public interest law firm devoted to the defense of religious freedom, is taking the officials to federal court.

“Pastor Mike McClure and Calvary Chapel San Jose sued Santa Clara County, Dr. Sara Cody, James Williams and the Board of Supervisors for implementing and enforcing unconstitutional COVID-19 public health orders. Santa Clara County was the first county to issue a shelter-in-place order and has implemented the most aggressive fine system. “The county seeks to collect $2.87 million in COVID-19 fines from the church, even though the Supreme Court has admonished California five times and held their orders as applied to churches were violative of the First Amendment. Plaintiffs seek to enjoin the Defendants from collecting one penny and seek a judgement that the Defendants violated the First Amendment and the Excessive Fines Clause of the Eighth Amendment.”

These four cases are just a small sample of the many examples of Christians being denied their First Amendment rights simply because they insist on being able to exercise those rights regarding their religious expression and practice.

For now, redress is available through litigation, but why should Christians uniquely have to bear the mental and financial burdens that come with going to court to assure their constitutional protections simply because they are Christians?

Given the steadily more aggressive official hostile actions against faith in American society, we may wake up one morning in the not-too-distant future to find that sharing the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ has been banned, as it is in much of the rest of the world.