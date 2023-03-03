Weekend Parting Shot: Weight Loss Is Racist

Do you want to lose a few pounds? Tired of running out of breath? Did your doctor warn you about the consequences of a bad diet and lack of exercise? Are you heeding those warnings? You are a racist! But you already knew that, right? Because dieting, exercise, and eating right are all products of the patriarchal, cis-gendered, oppressive something, something. Don’t believe me? Let’s ask an expert:

“You’re being a racist when you start promoting weight loss” I hate it here….. pic.twitter.com/5xfpv12M3u — BIPOC Doing Racism (@BIPOCracism) March 2, 2023

Maybe this was satire. If it was, someone should try harder. But if it was legit, well as Jed Clampett used to say, “Hoo doggies.” True, racism is bad. Do you know what else is bad? Diabetes, stroke, heart disease, respiratory problems, and a host of other issues that can accompany obesity. Yes, for some people it is a medical issue. But if it can be avoided, why not save yourself the trouble of living life with an oxygen bottle and the potential for premature death? And hey, if this woman wants to live her life this way, so be it. Embrace whatever lifestyle you want. But the poster seems to be angry about other people making choices about their bodies. So much so, she had to storm off in a huff. Classic Leftism: “These are my choices. Embrace my choices and to hell with your choices.” I guess bodily autonomy only matters when we’re talking about abortion. And honestly, if someone talking about losing weight makes her upset, that’s on her, not them.

Being constantly triggered is also a choice. I think that’s what gets me. She is free to make her own choices, sure. But she demands everyone else conform to her vision of the world and reject their decisions about their lives.

Of course, the joke will be on you, the taxpayer, when the consequences manifest themselves and she demands someone else foot the bill for her medical treatments. Then, if you don’t pay to mitigate the results of her choices, you will be some sort of “ist or “phobe.” But you should be used to that by now. How she gets racism out of weight loss is beyond me. But I’m not a Lefty or selfish, so I can’t just defy logic at will.

Wine Recommendation: Because it’s the weekend and you’ve earned a break.

This week, try sampling the Peñalolen Cabernet Sauvignon from the Maipo Valley in Chile.

Warning: this is a very strong cab. I mean super-strong. It caught me totally off guard when I sampled it. It has a very powerful bouquet and you can really taste the chocolate and smoke. The smoky flavor comes from the process of aging it for 12 months in oak barrels, which added a nice touch. I could taste some fruit in it, but the chocolate essence was really strong. It will take more than a sip or two to get used to it, and it is more of an acquired taste. Most wine enthusiasts would slap me, but the word that came to mind was “chunky.” Okay, maybe “hearty.” I actually thought about getting a knife and fork to finish the glass. But if you like an aggressive cab, this may be a good fit for your palate. Because the bottle I had was so strong, I couldn’t really come up with any good pairings, but you might try it with beef or lamb. One site suggested meatballs or a charcuterie board that goes heavy on the beef. Or a spinach dip. Okay, spinach dip, then. Whatever. Just play around with it until you find a pairing you like. Or drink it as is.

That’s it for me, have a good weekend, turn off the TV and the internet, and do something you enjoy that brings you some peace. Including enjoying a chunk of Peñalolen.