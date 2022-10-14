Don’t Poke the (Momma) Bear

Earlier in the week, PJ Media colleague Megan Fox posted a story about Muslims showing up at a Dearborn, Mich., school board meeting, angry about LGBTQ material in classrooms. Megan called it the fight she has been waiting for and indeed, the school board and leftists across the nation find themselves faced with a conundrum of Herculean or at least Sisyphusian proportions. What does a Progressive do? If you picked “Blame Christians,” you’re our daily double winner!

The headline from the Daily Beast made it look like “some people did something,” stating, “Unruly Anti-LGBT Protesters Shut Down Michigan School District Meeting.” No mention of religion. A fact-checking article from Newsweek said:

“Rows over LGBTQ literature in school libraries took a new turn this week, as conservative Muslims joined like-minded Christians in Dearborn, Michigan, in a board meeting that turned to protest. A board meeting at Dearborn Public Schools broke out into open demonstration, with chants of ‘vote them out’ recorded and shared on social media. The significant influx of Muslim supporters in Dearborn marks a notable shift in the communities advocating censorship of what is perceived as sexualized or taboo subjects in schools, which hereto has been typified by predominantly white Christian conservatives.”

Newsweek also declared that a screenshot supposedly taken from an article by The Atlantic was fabricated. The screenshot shows what appears to be a cover story by Abby Ohlheiser with the headline, “The Evolution of White Supremacy” and the sub-header, “In Dearborn Michigan, Muslim parents who oppose teaching pornography to children become the new face of the far right.”

I searched for the article on The Atlantic’s website and the following appeared:

“Fabricated screenshots purporting to show Atlantic articles have been circulating online. Legitimate articles appear in the results below. If you are unsure about the authenticity of a story you received from another source, please contact us.”

The AP backed The Atlantic up with a fact-checking story of its own, and there may be something to it. I doubt The Atlantic would have never referred to sexually-oriented classroom material as “pornography,” so there is one clue. The photo is purported to be from another story. Either the headline really was fabricated or someone did a great job scrubbing the piece. If anyone has some time to spend on the Wayback Machine/Internet archives, I’d be interested to see if you unearth anything.

On his Friday podcast, the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles mentioned a story in the Washington Post that Muslims and Christians were “teaming up” to protest the curriculum. What the piece actually says is:

“Like other parts of the country, conservative Christians were the first to raise fears about books with LGBTQ content in the Michigan school district, which serves the city of Dearborn and part of Dearborn Heights in the Detroit metro area, the Detroit Free Press reported. They then rallied the significant Muslim population in both cities to join them.”

Are you detecting a theme here? Apparently, Muslims would never have become upset over these books on their own. It had to be those nasty old Christians who wrangled them into it. As if Muslims aren’t capable of independent thought, and would be so easily spurred to outrage by Christians. But there has to be a Falwell here someplace, kids, just keep looking. Go watch the videos Megan posted again. How many Baptist preachers can you count? I’ll wait.

It could be that the Left is flummoxed that two sides it loves to pit against one another happen to have found common ground. Or it just refuses to admit that putting sexually explicit materials in classrooms is a horrifically bad idea. It may be that the Left figures it has the resources to die on any hill it wants since it can always rise again. But setting religious differences aside, these parents have joined the ranks of others across the nation who have had enough of XXX-rated classrooms. One of the books that upset the citizens of Dearborn was This Book is Gay. Not coincidentally, a mother in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District also had an issue with the book, as is evidenced by the video below from Moms for Liberty:

🚨 Graphic content Mom reads from “This Book Is Gay” found in a 7th grade classroom and on recommended reading list for 7th graders in @CharMeckSchools. “We will vote you out on November 8th. You are not leaders.” pic.twitter.com/S4zpso1glj — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) October 13, 2022

Three things are worth noting here:

This book is being provided to high school students;

The board played fast and loose with the parent’s time; and

A school board member snarkily commented, “I’m not on the ballot November 8th,” and a person commenting on the tweet remarked, “She is next year and we will not forget.”

This woman represents the tip of the iceberg. You can see more moms kicking backsides and taking names on the Moms for Liberty website.

Fox News is reporting that San Diego mom Brittany Mayer got in the faces of the Encinitas Union School District for its sponsorship of a family-friendly Halloween drag show, in conjunction with a San Francisco gender reassignment surgery center and a gay nightclub. The event is being billed as a “Boo Bash.” Mayer takes the board apart with near-surgical precision below:

We’re done mincing words. While we have a culture that has a huge problem with child porn and with sex trafficking, Encinitas Union School District in CA, made the decision to feature an event to sexualize young children. We will call it exactly what it is🔥 pic.twitter.com/s4fKgC0NIR — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) October 12, 2022

Ow. Better get some ice on that. That might even leave a mark.

Mayer told Tucker Carlson:

“I want to make it really clear that this is not an isolated incident. This is coming to every school across the nation,” she said. “And if you think it’s just going to stay in California, you’re dead wrong. This is coming everywhere. It’s why we stood up and said we’re going to nip it in the bud, we’re not going to play by the rules, that we’re supposed to be afraid, that we’re going to be punished if we don’t speak up now.”

As even the most casual reader of PJ Media knows, Mayer’s predictions have already come true.

Why is it that the Left simply cannot fathom that people — regular people — are opposed to this agenda? Some on the Left are simply so indoctrinated that they can no longer tell right from wrong. And some simply refuse to admit how sick this agenda is out of sheer hubris. Some think they are just too big to lose.

But they can be beaten.

When we think of the American Revolution, we tend to think that the Founding Fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence before breakfast, squeezed off a few musket shots over lunch, and were drafting the Articles of Confederation by cocktail hour. And when we think of combat, we picture big battles with lines of redcoats facing ranks of colonists in blue.

What we don’t remember is that the Revolution was longer, much bloodier, and more destructive than it seemed in our old high school textbooks. And many of the battles consisted of minutemen popping up from behind trees, rocks, and walls to weaken the enemy. We do not need people taking up actual arms, but groups like Moms for Liberty and countless others have become modern-day minutemen. Deo volente, this fight will remain confined to the First Amendment and gathering to speak one’s mind, the boycott, the pen, and the ballot box. But even so, every voice counts, no matter one’s race, religion, country of origin, sex, or even orientation. You have a voice. And you are all minutemen now.