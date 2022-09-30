Here’s an Idea: Jordan Peterson vs. Olivia Wilde in a Televised Debate

Who’s up for Olivia Wilde versus Jordan Peterson in a debate? No crowds, no thumping stadium music, just Wilde and Peterson. If Wilde is having such a great time attacking Peterson, let us see how she would handle a face-to-face conversation with him.

I’d even buy that on pay-per-view and host a watch party.

As Newsbusters reports, the jackals, hyenas, and bottom feeders — otherwise known as the media — have been taking Dr. Jordan Peterson out for a ride for shedding tears during his appearance with Pierce Morgan. Many of the brain donors mistakenly believed that Peterson was crying because Wilde modeled a villain after him in the latest offering from the cat-vomit buffet known as Hollywood. Quite the opposite. Peterson broke down as he said, “I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice. It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category.”

Contrary to what the half-wits on the coast think, Peterson is the antithesis of toxic masculinity. He teaches men — young men in particular — how to be their best selves and how to be the best possible men they can be for the women they love, their children, and their communities. If Ms. Wilde had the intellectual firepower to read anything more complicated than an Instagram post and a propensity for independent thought, she might see that. The truth is, she would probably ignore it, since the idea of well-adjusted men is heretical in the religion of Leftism.

I doubt Ms. Wilde would be brave enough to respond. Her handlers would never let her, and she has long since sold whatever was left of her soul to remain in the public eye. To paraphrase Obi-wan Kenobi, she’s more machine now than human. And she would prefer to hide behind the protective wall of her publicists and social media. Being a star means never having to say you’re sorry or admit you are wrong. I also suspect that even Wilde knows Peterson would calmly and respectfully play hacky-sack with her brain and then hand it back to her. Peterson would make short work of any ideas that Wilde may have ricocheting off the walls of her skull. She is probably too busy worrying about toxic masculinity to provide a defense of her opinions.

I leave it in the hands of you, our capable PJ Media readers, to spread the idea, raise awareness, and create a grass-roots movement to make this happen. Let’s see what you’ve got.

Even if the debate never occurs, Peterson can take heart that people will be reading his books long after Wilde’s star drops from the firmament and she into a low ranking on a search engine and a guest spot on a cable reality show.