[WATCH]: For Once, the NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show Looks Promising—And I'm Stoked

I know, I know. You’re thinking, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always hinky, so how on earth could it be promising?” Trust me, I feel you. From bad weather to bad lip-syncing to bad lineups and wardrobe malfunctions, the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show has been fraught with disappointment over the years.

But not this time, pal.

Behold, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime trailer, “The Call,” directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, and featuring musical artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar as each gets the call to go to California’s SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Scored by prolific instrumentalist and music director Adam Blackstone, “The Call” features a musical compilation of iconic rap, funk, and R&B tracks: “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.” The trailer truly is amazingly well-crafted, interesting, and entertaining, but don’t take my word for it. Turn up the volume and watch the full trailer:

I. KNOW. RIGHT?! It’s spectacular on so many levels, from the cinematography to the computer graphics to the music compilation to the artists themselves. The combination of artists strikes just the right note between old-school iconic and fresh new-school. And frankly, if they were able to make crappy homeless-and-crime-infested Los Angeles look that cool, there must be hope for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. We’ve all been cooped up way too long—especially in Los Angeles—and I, for one, can’t wait to see the party they have in store for us. I’ll definitely be unmuting the Super Bowl Halftime Show this time around—and oh, yeah, there’ll be a football game too.