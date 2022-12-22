Clarence Thomas Caught Humbly Serving at Arlington National Cemetery

On Wednesday, we brought you the heartwarming story of NFL star, coach, and broadcaster Tony Dungy ringing bells for the Salvation Army throughout the Christmas season. Dungy isn’t the only notable figure who is serving others humbly this year.

A journalist in D.C. named Emily Miller spotted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery with the group Wreaths Across America, which spends one day every year placing wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all the other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery for #wreathsacrossamerica to honor those who have the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xerCBt8ICM — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 17, 2022

“Wreaths Across America organizes volunteers and donors in order to put 259,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country,” Miller writes on her Substack.

You might remember that Wreaths Across America was the group that the Christmas killjoys at the Military Religious Freedom Foundation tried to stop from placing wreaths last year, actually asking the Biden administration to get involved in its quest to dampen the Christmas spirit.

It turns out that Thomas has volunteered with Wreaths Across America for years, and he serves so unassumingly that hardly anyone notices who he is.

“The only people I’ve seen figure out who Justice Thomas really is during these events are the Gold Star family members he talks to honor and support them privately,” Miller reports. “Know that his top-notch security detail was there and blended in well with the crowds.”

Miller also points out that publicity has never mattered to Thomas.

“After all these years on the bench, he doesn’t care about his media coverage,” she writes. “He’s a principled man who tries to stay out of the spotlight. He doesn’t hang out at the Washington elite gatherings.”

The left likes to portray Thomas as some sort of ogre because he doesn’t do its bidding. He also demonstrates how seriously he takes the Constitution and his job to interpret it, so it’s nice to see him serving so joyfully and humbly.

May we all find ways to serve others this Christmas season.