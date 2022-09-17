Vegans Are Performing a New Symbolic Stunt That's Unlikely to Convert Many Carnivores

There’s nothing like a useless, symbolic stunt to make a point. We know that leftists love to resort to symbolic actions, but you know who else does? Vegans.

From those silly PETA billboards to protesters dressing like animals, the vegans love to try to convert meat eaters to their cause, often to little or no avail. Their latest stunt is a hoot: placing roses on top of packages of meat in grocery stores. Apparently, these roses are supposed to represent the flowers that mourners place on graves.

Vegans paying homage to the fallen at the meat counter. pic.twitter.com/0DQD55tFZT — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 13, 2022

Over at Barstool Sports, Jordie tells us just how effective this silliness is.

“How are you ever going to look at a chuck roast the same after seeing this video?” he asks. “How are you ever going to marinade [sic] a skirt steak for some carne asada tacos again after these heroes placed a bunch of roses on top of a steak previously priced at $5.19/lb but now on sale for $4.73/lb as if they were holding a funeral for a dead grandparent? Roses that they probably just purchased from the same grocery store approximately 4 minutes ago.

“The answer is you can’t,” Jordie continues. “The war on meat is over, and these vegans ended it once and for all.”

I don’t know about you, but if I saw roses sitting on top of the steaks at my local Aldi, Publix, or Kroger, I’d think, Hey, free roses. I certainly wouldn’t think about how I shouldn’t eat beef, chicken, or pork.

Or, as PJ Media’s Athena Thorne put it in our Slack chat, “Great! It’s nice to have a romantic centerpiece for the table while I eat my steak.”

Sorry, vegans. You probably won’t convert many of us with stunts like these. If anything, you might embolden us. Because flowers represent something special, and there’s nothing more special than meat when it’s done right.

Oh, and thanks for the free roses.