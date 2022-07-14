Duchess of Cornwall Makes a Dig at Woke Culture at Her 75th Birthday Luncheon

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will one day become Queen, has taken a much lower profile than Prince Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana. She doesn’t speak out on political and cultural matters in public the way the late Diana did, and she sticks to more of the ceremonial duties that will become her bread and butter when Charles takes the throne.

However, Camilla managed to wade into political waters with a joke she made at the expense of wokeness. The joke came at the beginning of a speech at a luncheon celebrating her 75th birthday, which is Sunday.

In her speech on Tuesday at the National Liberal Club in London, the Duchess began with, “Ladies and Gentlemen, if I’m allowed to call you that, good afternoon.”

GB News doesn’t record the crowd’s reaction to the line, which is a brilliant dig at the woke culture that pervades everything these days, but Camilla also treated the subject of her 75th birthday with grace and good humor.

”I would like to thank you all — friends old and new — for being here to help me celebrate my birthday,” she told her guests. “You might not believe it, but I have actually been trying to keep quiet about reaching three-quarters of a century — and, as you see, have failed dismally.”

Camilla’s remarks came at a time when discussions of gender have become more controversial than ever in the UK.

The Church of England, which less resembles a church and increasingly looks like an incubator for leftism (just ask Calvin Robinson), recently declared that it doesn’t have an official definition of what a woman is.

PJ Media’s Mitch Picasso wrote earlier this week that, in response to a question about the definition of a woman, Dr. Robert Innes, the Church’s Bishop in Europe, replied, ”There is no official definition, which reflects the fact that until fairly recently definitions of this kind were thought to be self-evident, as reflected in the marriage liturgy.”

Innes also said that our current climate “points to the need for additional care and thought to be given in understanding our commonalities and differences as people made in the image of God.”

Is there really a need for “care and thought” when the Bible has had a clear definition of male and female for thousands of years?

Additionally, the specter of woke gender ideology has invaded Britain’s National Health Service (NHS). The NHS is Britain’s secular religion, and Nigel Cameron writes of Britons’ “cult-like devotion” to their government healthcare system.

GB News reports that the “NHS removed the word ‘women’ from its main online health advice for those being treated for cervical, womb and ovarian cancers. The website said that cervical cancer is a “cancer that’s found anywhere in the cervix” while womb cancer affects ‘the womb.'”

“If patients wished to see the word ‘women’ being used to talk about female illness, they must click further into the website,” the report continues.

This is what we’ve been forced into these days: denying biological and hermeneutical facts and twisting descriptions around to placate the graceless wokes. We truly live in unserious times, and at least the Duchess of Cornwall realizes it enough to toss off a quick joke.