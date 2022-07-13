The Church of England Has ‘No Official Definition’ of a Woman

The Church of England refused to provide a definition of “woman,” stating that a definition would call for “additional care.”

Comments provoke criticism, with England's first woman priest saying she is 'not totally happy' with Bishop of Europe's answer https://t.co/evwoyFLCso — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 10, 2022

Adam Kendry, a lay member of the General Synod—the legislative body of the Church—and a representative of the Royal Navy, asked the question in written form: “What is the Church of England’s definition of a woman?” according to The Telegraph.

”There is no official definition, which reflects the fact that until fairly recently definitions of this kind were thought to be self-evident, as reflected in the marriage liturgy,” responded Dr. Robert Innes, the Church’s Bishop in Europe. He continued, “The [Living in Love and Faith] project however has begun to explore the marriage complexities associated with gender identity and points to the need for additional care and thought to be given in understanding our commonalities and differences as people made in the image of God,” The Telegraph reported.

For our VIPs: 1984: The Definition of ‘Woman’ and the Heresy of Common Sense

There has been much criticism of the Church of England’s doctrinal stance or lack thereof. Maya Forstater, executive director of Sex Matters, stated that the “concepts of male and female did not need to have a formal official definition,” and added that, “[these concepts] are older than human life itself,” according to the Telegraph.

Steve Warren, senior multimedia producer for CBN News, stated that “the Church of England has made several doctrinal changes that seem to endorse the aggressive LGBTQ agenda on sexual morality rather than the teachings of the Bible.”

If the Church of England is having trouble understanding what a woman is then perhaps they can crack open the Bible and read Genesis 2:4-25.

Let us not kid ourselves: the Church of England is trying to get woke and adapt its doctrines to the ever-shifting culture instead of using the Bible as the foundation of all doctrine. After all, how much trouble can the Church be having, defining what a woman is? In 1994, the Church made a controversial move and decided to ordain women, but who exactly was it that they allowed to become ordained?

When it was the ‘progressive’ thing to do, they knew exactly what a woman was. Now that the cultural climate is becoming increasingly ‘progressive’—more like ‘regressive’—suddenly they do not know how to define what a woman is. It seems like the Church wants to include trans people but does not know how to do it.

A piece of advice: Reform. Return to Biblical doctrine and ditch cultural doctrine.