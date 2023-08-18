Congrats, Moviegoers: Woke ‘Barbie’ Is a Major Financial Success

To all you short-sighted conservatives and men who went to see “Barbie” to “make fun of it,” congrats—Hollywood and leftist media don’t know what you said in your home after the movie, but they do know their woke movie was a big financial and popular success. You paid, and thus rewarded, Hollywood to shove radical feminist propaganda down your throat.

USA Today reported that the “Barbie” movie is now the highest-grossing domestic release for Warner Bros. of all time, surpassing “The Dark Knight.” Leftist Hollywood is feeling very affirmed in their ideological movie-making.

According to The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, the word “patriarchy” occurs over ten times in the film. One of the film’s actors sneered at the Ken dolls as “walking critiques of… masculinity” whose childish stupidity, fortunately, absolves them from blame for their eeevil patriarchal actions and who “can be evolved.” Director Greta Gerwig eagerly affirmed that it is “most certainly is a feminist film.”

As my brother told his friends when they urged him to go see the film, “Why would I spend money as a man to sit in a theater and be insulted and belittled for two hours?”

The film was incredibly blatant in its woke lecturing, even for Hollywood. It wasn’t just the denigrating of men but the radical feminist whining. For instance, from one of America Ferrera’s monologues as Gloria in the movie:

It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong… You have to answer for men’s bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you’re accused of complaining. You’re supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you’re supposed to be a part of the sisterhood…It’s too hard! It’s too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you!

Cry me a river, you whiny, pathetic little brat. Women are CEOs and billionaires and celebrities and politicians and national leaders. Every other movie is about “girl power” and praising women at the expense of men. The actress who gave this speech made more money than many hard-working Americans will see in a lifetime to deliver it on screen in a wildly successful blockbuster. At what point do women stop screeching that they’re “oppressed”? And at what point do men and women stop encouraging this idiocy by boycotting films with such rants?

When will we take the culture war seriously? When will we understand that Hollywood is trying to destroy and remake femininity and masculinity in their own radical Marxist image? It seemed with the success of “Sound of Freedom” over other woke films that Hollywood might learn its lesson with its constant propaganda. The success of “Barbie” wiped all that out.

I don’t always agree with Ben Shapiro, but he had a good point that the Barbie movie “has a heavily political message…It is explicitly designed to divide men from women. It has these negative messages directed at kids.” Men and women are stereotyped in the film, and then the stereotypes are mocked. Shapiro said that not only was the political messaging awful, but so were the characters and plot writing. The above Gloria monologue and the “patriarchy” storyline seem pretty good confirmations of that assessment.

The Hill reported on a ResumeBuilder survey that claimed 63% of men were “more aware” of the ‘patriarchy’ in the workplace,” and 74% of conservative men allegedly had an improved view of female leadership after seeing “Barbie.” Personally, I think the poll’s results are questionable, but the point is that this is just one example of how Hollywood and the media see “Barbie’s” success as affirming the supposed popularity and excellence of woke propaganda in films. The movie’s makers can look at that poll and feel their job was well done.

We cannot support these people with our money. Again, you may have gone to watch the movie to make fun of it, but all that NBC News and Margot Robbie know is that you paid to make this idiotic film a success.

If we want Hollywood to stop producing politicized garbage and start producing quality films again, we have to stop encouraging their politicized garbage with our money.